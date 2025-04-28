These Are Most Air-Polluted Cities In The World

Air pollution remains one of the deadliest environmental threats, contributing to millions of premature deaths each year.

In 2024, only 17% of cities worldwide met the World Health Organization’s annual PM2.5 guideline of less than 5 µg/m3, indicating that the vast majority of urban populations are exposed to unhealthy air.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the 20 most air-polluted cities in 2024, based on fine particulate matter (PM2.5) data from IQAir.

Which Cities Have the Worst Air Pollution?

Below, we show the top 20 cities with the worst PM2.5 levels in 2024.

Rank City Country 2024 PM2.5 (µg/m³) 1 Byrnihat 🇮🇳 India 128.2 2 Delhi 🇮🇳 India 108.3 3 Karaganda 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 104.8 4 Mullanpur 🇮🇳 India 102.3 5 Lahore 🇵🇰 Pakistan 102.1 6 Faridabad 🇮🇳 India 101.2 7 Dera Ismail Khan 🇵🇰 Pakistan 93.0 8 N'Djamena 🇹🇩 Chad 91.8 9 Loni 🇮🇳 India 91.7 10 New Delhi 🇮🇳 India 91.6 11 Multan 🇵🇰 Pakistan 91.4 12 Peshawar 🇵🇰 Pakistan 91.0 13 Faisalabad 🇵🇰 Pakistan 88.8 14 Sialkot 🇵🇰 Pakistan 88.8 15 Gurugram 🇮🇳 India 87.4 16 Ganganagar 🇮🇳 India 86.6 17 Hotan 🇨🇳 China 84.5 18 Greater Noida 🇮🇳 India 83.5 19 Bhiwadi 🇮🇳 India 83.1 20 Muzaffarnagar 🇮🇳 India 83.1

India is home to some of the world’s most air-polluted cities, accounting for 11 of the top 20 in 2024.

Byrnihat, a city in northeastern India, recorded the worst air pollution globally last year, with a PM2.5 concentration of 128.2 micrograms per cubic meter—over 25 times higher than the World Health Organization’s recommended limit.

Delhi, a metropolis of over 30 million people and the capital territory of India, recorded the second-worst air pollution levels in 2024.

The city experiences the worst winter air pollution of any major city, driven by crop burning in nearby states, stagnant cold air, and weak wind patterns that trap and concentrate smog over the capital.

Many Indian cities struggle with severe air pollution due to a mix of industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and reliance on fossil fuels, all worsened by weak regulation and seasonal weather patterns.

Most of the cities with the worst air pollution in 2024 are located in India, Pakistan, or other parts of Asia. N’Djamena, Chad, was the only non-Asian city to rank among the top 20.

To see which countries have the worst air pollution, check out this graphic that visualizes the world’s most polluted countries by their annual average PM2.5 concentration.