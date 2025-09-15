These Are The Most Popular Names For Boys In England & Wales
Why are baby-name lists so irresistible?
Because each name is a tiny cultural fairy light: hinting at the shows we binge, the migrations that reshape our neighbourhoods, and the old traditions we choose to revive.
Individually the choices seem personal, but together they sketch a fuzzy yet revealing portrait of who we are right now.
This visualization, via Visual; Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks the thirty most popular names for boys registered in England and Wales last year, spotlighting newcomers and chart-toppers alike.
Data for this visualization comes from Office for National Statistics’ birth-registration records released on 31st July, 2025.
Common spelling variations of names are listed separately.
Ranked: England’s Most Common Name for Boys
Muhammad recorded 5,721 registrations in 2024, making it the most popular boys’ name for the second consecutive year.
|Rank
|Name
|# of Babies
Named in 2024
|Change in Rank
Since 2014
|1
|Muhammad
|5,721
|+13
|2
|Noah
|4,139
|+9
|3
|Oliver
|3,492
|-2
|4
|Arthur
|3,368
|+37
|5
|Leo
|3,324
|+11
|6
|George
|3,257
|+1
|7
|Luca
|2,814
|+51
|8
|Theodore
|2,761
|+51
|9
|Oscar
|2,747
|-1
|10
|Archie
|2,575
|+7
|11
|Jude
|2,540
|+54
|12
|Theo
|2,387
|+25
|13
|Freddie
|2,369
|+7
|14
|Henry
|2,360
|+1
|15
|Arlo
|2,220
|+126
|16
|Alfie
|2,020
|-4
|17
|Charlie
|1,956
|-12
|18
|Finley
|1,886
|+18
|19
|Albie
|1,820
|+98
|20
|Harry
|1,765
|-17
|21
|Mohammed
|1,760
|+6
|22
|Jack
|1,711
|-20
|23
|Elijah
|1,661
|+30
|24
|Rory
|1,588
|+63
|25
|Lucas
|1,550
|+5
|26
|Thomas
|1,543
|-20
|27
|William
|1,517
|-17
|28
|Louie
|1,516
|+38
|29
|Teddy
|1,506
|+38
|30
|Jacob
|1,484
|-26
That’s a climb of 13 spots compared to 2014 and reflects both the name’s cultural resonance and the UK’s increasing diversity.
Mohammed—an alternative spelling—also made the list at #21, underscoring the name’s combined dominance.
Muslim parents keep picking Muhammad (or Mohammad) for three simple reasons.
First, it honors the Prophet. Second, it slots neatly into double-barrel names—think “Mohammad Ali” or “Mohammad Yusuf.” Third, it travels well.
The name serves as a cultural passport, instantly understood in Lagos, London, or Lahore.
Fact: Second-ranked Noah and Oliver are also popular choices in America.
Vintage Names Make a Comeback in England
Meanwhile, traditional English names are enjoying a renaissance, compared to their popularity a decade ago.
Arthur rose 37 places to reach #4, while Theodore leaped 51 places to land in the top 10.
Parents are clearly rediscovering Edwardian-era charm: Leo, Henry, and Oscar all held on to top-tier positions, proving that classic picks can still feel fresh.
The Biggest Movers in England’s Baby Names in 2024
Three names posted significant jumps versus a decade ago.
Arlo (a name that dates back to the Middle Ages) rocketed 126 places to #15, Albie climbed 98 places to #19, and Rory long-jumped 63 places into the top 25.
On the flip side, former favorites such as Jacob (down 26 spots) and Jack (down 20) continued their gentle slide, showing how fast-moving pop-culture references and changing tastes reshape naming charts each year.
If you enjoyed today’s post, check out 👉 From John to Jayden: How Names Have Changed for American Boys Since the 1880s on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.