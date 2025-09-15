print-icon
These Are The Most Popular Names For Boys In England & Wales

Why are baby-name lists so irresistible?

Because each name is a tiny cultural fairy light: hinting at the shows we binge, the migrations that reshape our neighbourhoods, and the old traditions we choose to revive.

Individually the choices seem personal, but together they sketch a fuzzy yet revealing portrait of who we are right now.

This visualization, via Visual; Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks the thirty most popular names for boys registered in England and Wales last year, spotlighting newcomers and chart-toppers alike.

Data for this visualization comes from Office for National Statistics’ birth-registration records released on 31st July, 2025.

Common spelling variations of names are listed separately.

Ranked: England’s Most Common Name for Boys

Muhammad recorded 5,721 registrations in 2024, making it the most popular boys’ name for the second consecutive year.

RankName# of Babies
Named in 2024		Change in Rank
Since 2014
1Muhammad5,721+13
2Noah4,139+9
3Oliver3,492-2
4Arthur3,368+37
5Leo3,324+11
6George3,257+1
7Luca2,814+51
8Theodore2,761+51
9Oscar2,747-1
10Archie2,575+7
11Jude2,540+54
12Theo2,387+25
13Freddie2,369+7
14Henry2,360+1
15Arlo2,220+126
16Alfie2,020-4
17Charlie1,956-12
18Finley1,886+18
19Albie1,820+98
20Harry1,765-17
21Mohammed1,760+6
22Jack1,711-20
23Elijah1,661+30
24Rory1,588+63
25Lucas1,550+5
26Thomas1,543-20
27William1,517-17
28Louie1,516+38
29Teddy1,506+38
30Jacob1,484-26

That’s a climb of 13 spots compared to 2014 and reflects both the name’s cultural resonance and the UK’s increasing diversity.

Mohammed—an alternative spelling—also made the list at #21, underscoring the name’s combined dominance.

Muslim parents keep picking Muhammad (or Mohammad) for three simple reasons.

First, it honors the Prophet. Second, it slots neatly into double-barrel names—think “Mohammad Ali” or “Mohammad Yusuf.” Third, it travels well.

The name serves as a cultural passport, instantly understood in Lagos, London, or Lahore.

Fact: Second-ranked Noah and Oliver are also popular choices in America.

Vintage Names Make a Comeback in England

Meanwhile, traditional English names are enjoying a renaissance, compared to their popularity a decade ago.

Arthur rose 37 places to reach #4, while Theodore leaped 51 places to land in the top 10.

Parents are clearly rediscovering Edwardian-era charm: Leo, Henry, and Oscar all held on to top-tier positions, proving that classic picks can still feel fresh.

The Biggest Movers in England’s Baby Names in 2024

Three names posted significant jumps versus a decade ago.

Arlo (a name that dates back to the Middle Ages) rocketed 126 places to #15, Albie climbed 98 places to #19, and Rory long-jumped 63 places into the top 25.

On the flip side, former favorites such as Jacob (down 26 spots) and Jack (down 20) continued their gentle slide, showing how fast-moving pop-culture references and changing tastes reshape naming charts each year.

