These Are The Most Popular Names For Boys In England & Wales

Why are baby-name lists so irresistible?

Because each name is a tiny cultural fairy light: hinting at the shows we binge, the migrations that reshape our neighbourhoods, and the old traditions we choose to revive.

Individually the choices seem personal, but together they sketch a fuzzy yet revealing portrait of who we are right now.

This visualization, via Visual; Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks the thirty most popular names for boys registered in England and Wales last year, spotlighting newcomers and chart-toppers alike.

Data for this visualization comes from Office for National Statistics’ birth-registration records released on 31st July, 2025.

Common spelling variations of names are listed separately.

Ranked: England’s Most Common Name for Boys

Muhammad recorded 5,721 registrations in 2024, making it the most popular boys’ name for the second consecutive year.

Rank Name # of Babies

Named in 2024 Change in Rank

Since 2014 1 Muhammad 5,721 +13 2 Noah 4,139 +9 3 Oliver 3,492 -2 4 Arthur 3,368 +37 5 Leo 3,324 +11 6 George 3,257 +1 7 Luca 2,814 +51 8 Theodore 2,761 +51 9 Oscar 2,747 -1 10 Archie 2,575 +7 11 Jude 2,540 +54 12 Theo 2,387 +25 13 Freddie 2,369 +7 14 Henry 2,360 +1 15 Arlo 2,220 +126 16 Alfie 2,020 -4 17 Charlie 1,956 -12 18 Finley 1,886 +18 19 Albie 1,820 +98 20 Harry 1,765 -17 21 Mohammed 1,760 +6 22 Jack 1,711 -20 23 Elijah 1,661 +30 24 Rory 1,588 +63 25 Lucas 1,550 +5 26 Thomas 1,543 -20 27 William 1,517 -17 28 Louie 1,516 +38 29 Teddy 1,506 +38 30 Jacob 1,484 -26

That’s a climb of 13 spots compared to 2014 and reflects both the name’s cultural resonance and the UK’s increasing diversity.

Mohammed—an alternative spelling—also made the list at #21, underscoring the name’s combined dominance.

Muslim parents keep picking Muhammad (or Mohammad) for three simple reasons.

First, it honors the Prophet. Second, it slots neatly into double-barrel names—think “Mohammad Ali” or “Mohammad Yusuf.” Third, it travels well.

The name serves as a cultural passport, instantly understood in Lagos, London, or Lahore.

Fact: Second-ranked Noah and Oliver are also popular choices in America.

Vintage Names Make a Comeback in England

Meanwhile, traditional English names are enjoying a renaissance, compared to their popularity a decade ago.

Arthur rose 37 places to reach #4, while Theodore leaped 51 places to land in the top 10.

Parents are clearly rediscovering Edwardian-era charm: Leo, Henry, and Oscar all held on to top-tier positions, proving that classic picks can still feel fresh.

The Biggest Movers in England’s Baby Names in 2024

Three names posted significant jumps versus a decade ago.

Arlo (a name that dates back to the Middle Ages) rocketed 126 places to #15, Albie climbed 98 places to #19, and Rory long-jumped 63 places into the top 25.

On the flip side, former favorites such as Jacob (down 26 spots) and Jack (down 20) continued their gentle slide, showing how fast-moving pop-culture references and changing tastes reshape naming charts each year.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out 👉 From John to Jayden: How Names Have Changed for American Boys Since the 1880s on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.