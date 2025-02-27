These Are The Most Powerful Passports In 2025

A strong passport provides greater travel freedom, lower costs, and easier global mobility for work, study, and leisure.

But which passports are the most powerful in 2025?

This ranking, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, is based on data from Henley & Partners, which determines the number of countries a passport holder can visit visa-free.

Asian Passports Lead the Way

Asia dominates the top rankings, with Singapore, Japan, and South Korea offering visa-free access to over 190 countries out of 227 destinations worldwide. Interestingly, Japan regained visa-free access to neighboring China for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Germany and France, which held the top spot in 2024, have now dropped to third place.

Europe Follows Closely

The rest of the top 15 is largely made up of European countries: Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Norway.

The U.S. Passport Slips Further

Noticeably absent from the top rankings, the U.S. passport has fallen from its traditional first or second place a decade ago. Today, U.S. passport holders can travel to 183 destinations visa-free.

The U.S. is slightly edged out in the ranking by countries like Canada (185 visa-free destinations), the UK (186), and Australia (186).

If you enjoyed this content, check out The Least Powerful Passports in 2025, listing the 15 countries with the least visa-free access. To put it into perspective, a Singaporean passport grants access to 169 more destinations visa-free compared to an Afghan passport.