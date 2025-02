These Are The Top Import Partners Of Every US State

The Trump administration is imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10% tariff on imports from China.

The U.S. President says he wants strong action to halt the flow of the opioid fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the U.S. from China via Mexico and Canada, as well as to stop illegal immigration across U.S. borders.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the top import partner of every U.S. state as of November 2024.

The data is sourced from theย U.S. Census Bureau.

Canada, the Top Import Partner

Mexico, Canada, and China are the top trade partners for 42 states.

Canada is the top import partner for 23 U.S. states. As expected, the northern U.S. isย dominatedย by Canada, which is the largest supplier of grain, livestock, meat, and poultry to the U.S.

State Top Import Partner % of Total State Imports Import Value (USD) Alabama ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 17% 6B Alaska ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท South Korea 33% 1B Arizona ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 28% 11B Arkansas ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 14% 1B California ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China 25% 113B Colorado ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 33% 5B Connecticut ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 25% 5B Delaware ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 10% 1B District of Columbia ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ Australia 24% 477M Florida ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China 11% 12B Georgia ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China 12% 16B Hawaii ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ท South Korea 28% 558M Idaho ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡พ Malaysia 50% 4B Illinois ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 29% 58B Indiana ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช Ireland 31% 31B Iowa ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 25% 3B Kansas ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 15% 2B Kentucky ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 10% 9B Louisiana ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 14% 4B Maine ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 67% 4B Maryland ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Germany 18% 7B Massachusetts ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 25% 10B Michigan ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 44% 70B Minnesota ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 35% 13B Mississippi ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 15% 3B Missouri ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 23% 5B Montana ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 86% 6B Nebraska ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 17% 1B Nevada ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China 23% 4B New Hampshire ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 22% 2B New Jersey ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China 9% 13B New Mexico ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 25% 2B New York ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 12% 17B North Carolina ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ช Ireland 14% 11B North Dakota ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 75% 3B Ohio ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 22% 18B Oklahoma ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 50% 8B Oregon ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต Japan 15% 4B Pennsylvania ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China 13% 15B Rhode Island ๐Ÿ‡ฉ๐Ÿ‡ช Germany 20% 2B South Carolina ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China 15% 8B South Dakota ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 30% 593M Tennessee ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China 17% 19B Texas ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 40% 146B Utah ๐Ÿ‡ฒ๐Ÿ‡ฝ Mexico 20% 4B Vermont ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 67% 2B Virginia ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ณ China 13% 5B Washington ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 28% 16B West Virginia ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 40% 2B Wisconsin ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 17% 6B Wyoming ๐Ÿ‡จ๐Ÿ‡ฆ Canada 66% 656M

Meanwhile, Mexico is the top import partner for 10 states, predominantly in the South. The country is the largest supplier of fruits and vegetables to the United States. Forty percent of Texasโ€™s imports come from Mexico.

U.S. trade with these two neighboring countries also involves machinery, vehicles, oil, and petroleum products. In total, the U.S. imports about $900 billion in goods from Canada and Mexico annually.

China is the top trading partner for nine states, including California and Florida, two of the largest economies in the country. About a quarter of all imports to California come from China, totaling $113 billion per year.

