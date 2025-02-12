print-icon
print-icon

These Are The Top Import Partners Of Every US State

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The Trump administration is imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10% tariff on imports from China.

The U.S. President says he wants strong action to halt the flow of the opioid fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the U.S. from China via Mexico and Canada, as well as to stop illegal immigration across U.S. borders.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the top import partner of every U.S. state as of November 2024.

The data is sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Canada, the Top Import Partner

Mexico, Canada, and China are the top trade partners for 42 states.

Canada is the top import partner for 23 U.S. states. As expected, the northern U.S. is dominated by Canada, which is the largest supplier of grain, livestock, meat, and poultry to the U.S.

StateTop Import Partner% of Total State ImportsImport Value (USD)
Alabama🇲🇽 Mexico17%6B
Alaska🇰🇷 South Korea33%1B
Arizona🇲🇽 Mexico28%11B
Arkansas🇨🇦 Canada14%1B
California🇨🇳 China25%113B
Colorado🇨🇦 Canada33%5B
Connecticut🇨🇦 Canada25%5B
Delaware🇨🇦 Canada10%1B
District of Columbia🇦🇺 Australia24%477M
Florida🇨🇳 China11%12B
Georgia🇨🇳 China12%16B
Hawaii🇰🇷 South Korea28%558M
Idaho🇲🇾 Malaysia50%4B
Illinois🇨🇦 Canada29%58B
Indiana🇮🇪 Ireland31%31B
Iowa🇨🇦 Canada25%3B
Kansas🇨🇦 Canada15%2B
Kentucky🇲🇽 Mexico10%9B
Louisiana🇲🇽 Mexico14%4B
Maine🇨🇦 Canada67%4B
Maryland🇩🇪 Germany18%7B
Massachusetts🇨🇦 Canada25%10B
Michigan🇲🇽 Mexico44%70B
Minnesota🇨🇦 Canada35%13B
Mississippi🇲🇽 Mexico15%3B
Missouri🇲🇽 Mexico23%5B
Montana🇨🇦 Canada86%6B
Nebraska🇨🇦 Canada17%1B
Nevada🇨🇳 China23%4B
New Hampshire🇨🇦 Canada22%2B
New Jersey🇨🇳 China9%13B
New Mexico🇲🇽 Mexico25%2B
New York🇨🇦 Canada12%17B
North Carolina🇮🇪 Ireland14%11B
North Dakota🇨🇦 Canada75%3B
Ohio🇨🇦 Canada22%18B
Oklahoma🇨🇦 Canada50%8B
Oregon🇯🇵 Japan15%4B
Pennsylvania🇨🇳 China13%15B
Rhode Island🇩🇪 Germany20%2B
South Carolina🇨🇳 China15%8B
South Dakota🇨🇦 Canada30%593M
Tennessee🇨🇳 China17%19B
Texas🇲🇽 Mexico40%146B
Utah🇲🇽 Mexico20%4B
Vermont🇨🇦 Canada67%2B
Virginia🇨🇳 China13%5B
Washington🇨🇦 Canada28%16B
West Virginia🇨🇦 Canada40%2B
Wisconsin🇨🇦 Canada17%6B
Wyoming🇨🇦 Canada66%656M

Meanwhile, Mexico is the top import partner for 10 states, predominantly in the South. The country is the largest supplier of fruits and vegetables to the United States. Forty percent of Texas’s imports come from Mexico.

U.S. trade with these two neighboring countries also involves machinery, vehicles, oil, and petroleum products. In total, the U.S. imports about $900 billion in goods from Canada and Mexico annually.

China is the top trading partner for nine states, including California and Florida, two of the largest economies in the country. About a quarter of all imports to California come from China, totaling $113 billion per year.

How does Canada compare with all other 50 states on various metrics? We compare Canada to every other state on GDP, GDP per capita, college degrees, life expectancy, and homicide rates on our new data-driven app, Voronoi.

0
Loading...