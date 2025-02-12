These Are The Top Import Partners Of Every US State
The Trump administration is imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10% tariff on imports from China.
The U.S. President says he wants strong action to halt the flow of the opioid fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the U.S. from China via Mexico and Canada, as well as to stop illegal immigration across U.S. borders.
This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the top import partner of every U.S. state as of November 2024.
The data is sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Canada, the Top Import Partner
Mexico, Canada, and China are the top trade partners for 42 states.
Canada is the top import partner for 23 U.S. states. As expected, the northern U.S. is dominated by Canada, which is the largest supplier of grain, livestock, meat, and poultry to the U.S.
|State
|Top Import Partner
|% of Total State Imports
|Import Value (USD)
|Alabama
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|17%
|6B
|Alaska
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|33%
|1B
|Arizona
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|28%
|11B
|Arkansas
|🇨🇦 Canada
|14%
|1B
|California
|🇨🇳 China
|25%
|113B
|Colorado
|🇨🇦 Canada
|33%
|5B
|Connecticut
|🇨🇦 Canada
|25%
|5B
|Delaware
|🇨🇦 Canada
|10%
|1B
|District of Columbia
|🇦🇺 Australia
|24%
|477M
|Florida
|🇨🇳 China
|11%
|12B
|Georgia
|🇨🇳 China
|12%
|16B
|Hawaii
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|28%
|558M
|Idaho
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|50%
|4B
|Illinois
|🇨🇦 Canada
|29%
|58B
|Indiana
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|31%
|31B
|Iowa
|🇨🇦 Canada
|25%
|3B
|Kansas
|🇨🇦 Canada
|15%
|2B
|Kentucky
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|10%
|9B
|Louisiana
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|14%
|4B
|Maine
|🇨🇦 Canada
|67%
|4B
|Maryland
|🇩🇪 Germany
|18%
|7B
|Massachusetts
|🇨🇦 Canada
|25%
|10B
|Michigan
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|44%
|70B
|Minnesota
|🇨🇦 Canada
|35%
|13B
|Mississippi
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|15%
|3B
|Missouri
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|23%
|5B
|Montana
|🇨🇦 Canada
|86%
|6B
|Nebraska
|🇨🇦 Canada
|17%
|1B
|Nevada
|🇨🇳 China
|23%
|4B
|New Hampshire
|🇨🇦 Canada
|22%
|2B
|New Jersey
|🇨🇳 China
|9%
|13B
|New Mexico
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|25%
|2B
|New York
|🇨🇦 Canada
|12%
|17B
|North Carolina
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|14%
|11B
|North Dakota
|🇨🇦 Canada
|75%
|3B
|Ohio
|🇨🇦 Canada
|22%
|18B
|Oklahoma
|🇨🇦 Canada
|50%
|8B
|Oregon
|🇯🇵 Japan
|15%
|4B
|Pennsylvania
|🇨🇳 China
|13%
|15B
|Rhode Island
|🇩🇪 Germany
|20%
|2B
|South Carolina
|🇨🇳 China
|15%
|8B
|South Dakota
|🇨🇦 Canada
|30%
|593M
|Tennessee
|🇨🇳 China
|17%
|19B
|Texas
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|40%
|146B
|Utah
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|20%
|4B
|Vermont
|🇨🇦 Canada
|67%
|2B
|Virginia
|🇨🇳 China
|13%
|5B
|Washington
|🇨🇦 Canada
|28%
|16B
|West Virginia
|🇨🇦 Canada
|40%
|2B
|Wisconsin
|🇨🇦 Canada
|17%
|6B
|Wyoming
|🇨🇦 Canada
|66%
|656M
Meanwhile, Mexico is the top import partner for 10 states, predominantly in the South. The country is the largest supplier of fruits and vegetables to the United States. Forty percent of Texas’s imports come from Mexico.
U.S. trade with these two neighboring countries also involves machinery, vehicles, oil, and petroleum products. In total, the U.S. imports about $900 billion in goods from Canada and Mexico annually.
China is the top trading partner for nine states, including California and Florida, two of the largest economies in the country. About a quarter of all imports to California come from China, totaling $113 billion per year.
How does Canada compare with all other 50 states on various metrics? We compare Canada to every other state on GDP, GDP per capita, college degrees, life expectancy, and homicide rates on our new data-driven app, Voronoi.