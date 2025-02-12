These Are The Top Import Partners Of Every US State

The Trump administration is imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, along with a 10% tariff on imports from China.

The U.S. President says he wants strong action to halt the flow of the opioid fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the U.S. from China via Mexico and Canada, as well as to stop illegal immigration across U.S. borders.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the top import partner of every U.S. state as of November 2024.

The data is sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Canada, the Top Import Partner

Mexico, Canada, and China are the top trade partners for 42 states.

Canada is the top import partner for 23 U.S. states. As expected, the northern U.S. is dominated by Canada, which is the largest supplier of grain, livestock, meat, and poultry to the U.S.

State Top Import Partner % of Total State Imports Import Value (USD) Alabama 🇲🇽 Mexico 17% 6B Alaska 🇰🇷 South Korea 33% 1B Arizona 🇲🇽 Mexico 28% 11B Arkansas 🇨🇦 Canada 14% 1B California 🇨🇳 China 25% 113B Colorado 🇨🇦 Canada 33% 5B Connecticut 🇨🇦 Canada 25% 5B Delaware 🇨🇦 Canada 10% 1B District of Columbia 🇦🇺 Australia 24% 477M Florida 🇨🇳 China 11% 12B Georgia 🇨🇳 China 12% 16B Hawaii 🇰🇷 South Korea 28% 558M Idaho 🇲🇾 Malaysia 50% 4B Illinois 🇨🇦 Canada 29% 58B Indiana 🇮🇪 Ireland 31% 31B Iowa 🇨🇦 Canada 25% 3B Kansas 🇨🇦 Canada 15% 2B Kentucky 🇲🇽 Mexico 10% 9B Louisiana 🇲🇽 Mexico 14% 4B Maine 🇨🇦 Canada 67% 4B Maryland 🇩🇪 Germany 18% 7B Massachusetts 🇨🇦 Canada 25% 10B Michigan 🇲🇽 Mexico 44% 70B Minnesota 🇨🇦 Canada 35% 13B Mississippi 🇲🇽 Mexico 15% 3B Missouri 🇲🇽 Mexico 23% 5B Montana 🇨🇦 Canada 86% 6B Nebraska 🇨🇦 Canada 17% 1B Nevada 🇨🇳 China 23% 4B New Hampshire 🇨🇦 Canada 22% 2B New Jersey 🇨🇳 China 9% 13B New Mexico 🇲🇽 Mexico 25% 2B New York 🇨🇦 Canada 12% 17B North Carolina 🇮🇪 Ireland 14% 11B North Dakota 🇨🇦 Canada 75% 3B Ohio 🇨🇦 Canada 22% 18B Oklahoma 🇨🇦 Canada 50% 8B Oregon 🇯🇵 Japan 15% 4B Pennsylvania 🇨🇳 China 13% 15B Rhode Island 🇩🇪 Germany 20% 2B South Carolina 🇨🇳 China 15% 8B South Dakota 🇨🇦 Canada 30% 593M Tennessee 🇨🇳 China 17% 19B Texas 🇲🇽 Mexico 40% 146B Utah 🇲🇽 Mexico 20% 4B Vermont 🇨🇦 Canada 67% 2B Virginia 🇨🇳 China 13% 5B Washington 🇨🇦 Canada 28% 16B West Virginia 🇨🇦 Canada 40% 2B Wisconsin 🇨🇦 Canada 17% 6B Wyoming 🇨🇦 Canada 66% 656M

Meanwhile, Mexico is the top import partner for 10 states, predominantly in the South. The country is the largest supplier of fruits and vegetables to the United States. Forty percent of Texas’s imports come from Mexico.

U.S. trade with these two neighboring countries also involves machinery, vehicles, oil, and petroleum products. In total, the U.S. imports about $900 billion in goods from Canada and Mexico annually.

China is the top trading partner for nine states, including California and Florida, two of the largest economies in the country. About a quarter of all imports to California come from China, totaling $113 billion per year.

