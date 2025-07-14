These Are The World's Biggest Tourism Economies

Tourism is a major economic driver for many nations, powering jobs, infrastructure, and global connections.

This chart, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, highlights the top 10 countries by the size of their tourism economies, encompassing everything from hotel stays and flights, to attractions and services.

Data & Discussion

The data for this visualization comes from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). It shows the total economic contribution of each country’s tourism sector in 2024, measured in U.S. dollars.

America Leads the Pack

The United States has retained its title as the world’s most dominant tourism economy, generating $2.36 trillion of economic contribution in 2024.

The U.S. benefits from strong domestic travel, mature infrastructure, and iconic global destinations such as New York (the eighth most-visited city in the world), Las Vegas, and its vast national parks.

China’s Rapid Climb

China’s tourism sector contributed $1.3 trillion, underscoring its role as a major hub for both international and domestic travel.

While currently second, the WTTC projects China will take the top spot within the next decade. Rising middle-class income and a focus on tourism development continue to propel its growth.

This includes several policies, including easing visa restrictions and introducing new tax-refund shopping policies.

Europe’s Tourism Staples

Europe remains a major player, with Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain all ranking in the top 10.

All of these countries benefit from rich cultural heritage, as well as strong rail and air links.

