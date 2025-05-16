These Are The World's Largest Economies, Including US States

It’s in the name really. The United States of America began as a union of separate entities coming together.

And while the U.S. is seen as a single global economic and political hegemon today, many of its 50 states are major economies on their own.

To show just how big they are, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao mapped and ranked 30 of the world’s largest economies, including U.S. states, to see how they stack up against entire countries.

ℹ️ The U.S. is included as a reference point; removing it would make China the largest economy.

Figures are sourced from the Bureau of Economic Analysis(BEA) and International Monetary Fund (IMF), both for 2024.

Ranked: World’s Largest Economies, Including U.S. States

California is the largest U.S. state by GDP and would rank 4th in the world if it was its own country.

Its GDP ($4.1 trillion) is now larger than every other country, barring Germany, China, and of course the rest of the United States.

Rank Countries /

U.S. State 2024 GDP

(Millions) 1 🇺🇸 U.S. $29,184,900 2 🇨🇳 China $18,748,009 3 🇩🇪 Germany $4,658,526 4 🇺🇸 California $4,103,124 5 🇯🇵 Japan $4,026,211 6 🇮🇳 India $3,909,097 7 🇬🇧 UK $3,644,636 8 🇫🇷 France $3,162,023 9 🇺🇸 Texas $2,709,393 10 🇮🇹 Italy $2,372,059 11 🇺🇸 New York $2,297,028 12 🇨🇦 Canada $2,241,253 13 🇧🇷 Brazil $2,171,337 14 🇷🇺 Russia $2,161,205 15 🇰🇷 South Korea $1,869,714 16 🇲🇽 Mexico $1,852,723 17 🇦🇺 Australia $1,796,805 18 🇪🇸 Spain $1,722,227 19 🇺🇸 Florida $1,705,565 20 🇮🇩 Indonesia $1,396,300 21 🇹🇷 Türkiye $1,322,405 22 🇳🇱 Netherlands $1,227,174 23 🇺🇸 Illinois $1,137,244 24 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia $1,085,358 25 🇺🇸 Pennsylvania $1,024,206 26 🇨🇭 Switzerland $936,738 27 🇺🇸 Ohio $927,740 28 🇵🇱 Poland $908,583 29 🇺🇸 Georgia $882,535 30 🇺🇸 Washington $854,683 31 🇺🇸 New Jersey $846,587 32 🇺🇸 North Carolina $839,122 33 🇹🇼 Taiwan $782,441 34 🇺🇸 Massachusetts $780,666 35 🇺🇸 Virginia $764,475 36 🇺🇸 Michigan $706,616 37 🇧🇪 Belgium $664,965 38 🇦🇷 Argentina $632,145 39 🇸🇪 Sweden $610,118 40 🇮🇪 Ireland $577,216 41 🇺🇸 Colorado $553,323 42 🇺🇸 Arizona $552,167 43 🇺🇸 Tennessee $549,709 44 🇸🇬 Singapore $547,387 45 🇺🇸 Maryland $542,766 46 🇮🇱 Israel $540,381 47 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates $537,079 48 🇺🇸 Indiana $527,381 49 🇹🇭 Thailand $526,411 50 🇦🇹 Austria $521,269 51 🇺🇸 Minnesota $500,851 52 🇳🇴 Norway $483,727 53 🇵🇭 Philippines $461,617 54 🇻🇳 Vietnam $459,472 55 🇺🇸 Wisconsin $451,285 56 🇺🇸 Missouri $451,201 57 🇧🇩 Bangladesh $451,096 58 🇩🇰 Denmark $429,458 59 🇲🇾 Malaysia $419,617 60 🇨🇴 Colombia $418,542 61 🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR $407,107 62 🇮🇷 Iran $401,357 63 🇿🇦 South Africa $400,191 64 🇷🇴 Romania $384,148 65 🇪🇬 Egypt $383,109 66 🇵🇰 Pakistan $373,078 67 🇺🇸 Connecticut $365,723 68 🇺🇸 South Carolina $349,965 69 🇨🇿 Czech Republic $344,931 70 🇺🇸 Oregon $331,029 71 🇨🇱 Chile $330,210 72 🇺🇸 Louisiana $327,782 73 🇺🇸 Alabama $321,238 74 🇵🇹 Portugal $308,590 75 🇺🇸 Utah $300,904 76 🇫🇮 Finland $298,833 77 🇺🇸 Kentucky $293,021 78 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan $284,810 79 🇮🇶 Iraq $277,478 80 🇺🇸 Oklahoma $265,779 81 🇩🇿 Algeria $264,913 82 🇺🇸 Nevada $260,728 83 🇳🇿 New Zealand $257,728 84 🇬🇷 Greece $257,067 85 🇺🇸 Iowa $257,021 86 🇺🇸 Kansas $234,673 87 🇭🇺 Hungary $223,060 88 🇶🇦 Qatar $221,452 89 🇺🇦 Ukraine $190,426 90 🇺🇸 Arkansas $188,723 91 🇳🇬 Nigeria $187,640 92 🇺🇸 District of Columbia $186,165 93 🇺🇸 Nebraska $185,411 94 🇰🇼 Kuwait $158,568 95 🇺🇸 Mississippi $157,491 96 🇲🇦 Morocco $155,350 97 🇪🇹 Ethiopia $143,123 98 🇸🇰 Slovak Republic $140,636 99 🇺🇸 New Mexico $140,542 100 🇺🇸 Idaho $128,132 101 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic $124,613 102 🇪🇨 Ecuador $121,728 103 🇺🇸 New Hampshire $121,189 104 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico $120,978 105 🇰🇪 Kenya $120,899 106 🇻🇪 Venezuela $119,808 107 🇦🇴 Angola $115,946 108 🇺🇸 Hawaii $115,627 109 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan $114,962 110 🇬🇹 Guatemala $112,575 111 🇧🇬 Bulgaria $112,232 112 🇺🇸 West Virginia $107,660 113 🇴🇲 Oman $106,943 114 🇺🇸 Delaware $103,253 115 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka $98,964 116 🇺🇸 Maine $98,606 117 🇨🇷 Costa Rica $95,365 118 🇱🇺 Luxembourg $93,169 119 🇭🇷 Croatia $92,506 120 🇷🇸 Serbia $89,074 121 🇵🇦 Panama $87,688 122 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire $87,096 123 🇱🇹 Lithuania $84,847 124 🇬🇭 Ghana $82,825 125 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan $82,515 126 🇺🇸 Rhode Island $82,493 127 🇺🇾 Uruguay $80,961 128 🇹🇿 Tanzania $80,171 129 🇺🇸 Montana $75,999 130 🇺🇸 North Dakota $75,399 131 🇺🇸 South Dakota $75,179 132 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan $74,316 133 🇸🇮 Slovenia $72,463 134 🇧🇾 Belarus $71,180 135 🇨🇩 DRC $71,011 136 🇺🇸 Alaska $69,969 137 🇲🇲 Myanmar $61,176 138 🇺🇬 Uganda $56,453 139 🇯🇴 Jordan $53,428 140 🇹🇳 Tunisia $53,063 141 🇺🇸 Wyoming $52,946 142 🇨🇲 Cameroon $52,784 143 🇲🇴 Macao SAR $50,182 144 🇧🇴 Bolivia $48,404 145 🇰🇭 Cambodia $47,328 146 🇧🇭 Bahrain $46,943 147 🇺🇸 Vermont $45,707 148 🇵🇾 Paraguay $43,989

This comparison uses the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ newly released 2024 GDP data, which shows California’s economy is $900 billion larger than Japan’s 2024 print at $4.02 trillion.

Of course the IMF has released 2025 predictive GDP figures. Japan’s output is higher now ($4.19 trillion), but California’s comparative figures won’t be released for another year.

Another footnote: India has also leapfrogged Japan in 2025 by IMF estimates. Depending on how California performs this year, it could retain its spot or slip back down to fifth place.

In total, nine U.S. states feature in the world’s top 30 economies as measured by their 2024 GDP. These include financial capital (New York), shale-boom central (Texas), other tech hubs (Washington), as well as population clusters (Florida and Georgia).

Vermont, the smallest U.S. state by GDP, would rank 147th in the world.

