These Are The World's Largest Economies, Including US States

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

It’s in the name really. The United States of America began as a union of separate entities coming together.

And while the U.S. is seen as a single global economic and political hegemon today, many of its 50 states are major economies on their own.

To show just how big they are, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao mapped and ranked 30 of the world’s largest economies, including U.S. states, to see how they stack up against entire countries.

ℹ️ The U.S. is included as a reference point; removing it would make China the largest economy.

Figures are sourced from the Bureau of Economic Analysis(BEA) and International Monetary Fund (IMF), both for 2024.

Ranked: World’s Largest Economies, Including U.S. States

California is the largest U.S. state by GDP and would rank 4th in the world if it was its own country.

Its GDP ($4.1 trillion) is now larger than every other country, barring Germany, China, and of course the rest of the United States.

RankCountries /
U.S. State		2024 GDP
(Millions)
1🇺🇸 U.S.$29,184,900
2🇨🇳 China$18,748,009
3🇩🇪 Germany$4,658,526
4🇺🇸 California$4,103,124
5🇯🇵 Japan$4,026,211
6🇮🇳 India$3,909,097
7🇬🇧 UK$3,644,636
8🇫🇷 France$3,162,023
9🇺🇸 Texas$2,709,393
10🇮🇹 Italy$2,372,059
11🇺🇸 New York$2,297,028
12🇨🇦 Canada$2,241,253
13🇧🇷 Brazil$2,171,337
14🇷🇺 Russia$2,161,205
15🇰🇷 South Korea$1,869,714
16🇲🇽 Mexico$1,852,723
17🇦🇺 Australia$1,796,805
18🇪🇸 Spain$1,722,227
19🇺🇸 Florida$1,705,565
20🇮🇩 Indonesia$1,396,300
21🇹🇷 Türkiye$1,322,405
22🇳🇱 Netherlands$1,227,174
23🇺🇸 Illinois$1,137,244
24🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia$1,085,358
25🇺🇸 Pennsylvania$1,024,206
26🇨🇭 Switzerland$936,738
27🇺🇸 Ohio$927,740
28🇵🇱 Poland$908,583
29🇺🇸 Georgia$882,535
30🇺🇸 Washington$854,683
31🇺🇸 New Jersey$846,587
32🇺🇸 North Carolina$839,122
33🇹🇼 Taiwan$782,441
34🇺🇸 Massachusetts$780,666
35🇺🇸 Virginia$764,475
36🇺🇸 Michigan$706,616
37🇧🇪 Belgium$664,965
38🇦🇷 Argentina$632,145
39🇸🇪 Sweden$610,118
40🇮🇪 Ireland$577,216
41🇺🇸 Colorado$553,323
42🇺🇸 Arizona$552,167
43🇺🇸 Tennessee$549,709
44🇸🇬 Singapore$547,387
45🇺🇸 Maryland$542,766
46🇮🇱 Israel$540,381
47🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates$537,079
48🇺🇸 Indiana$527,381
49🇹🇭 Thailand$526,411
50🇦🇹 Austria$521,269
51🇺🇸 Minnesota$500,851
52🇳🇴 Norway$483,727
53🇵🇭 Philippines$461,617
54🇻🇳 Vietnam$459,472
55🇺🇸 Wisconsin$451,285
56🇺🇸 Missouri$451,201
57🇧🇩 Bangladesh$451,096
58🇩🇰 Denmark$429,458
59🇲🇾 Malaysia$419,617
60🇨🇴 Colombia$418,542
61🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR$407,107
62🇮🇷 Iran$401,357
63🇿🇦 South Africa$400,191
64🇷🇴 Romania$384,148
65🇪🇬 Egypt$383,109
66🇵🇰 Pakistan$373,078
67🇺🇸 Connecticut$365,723
68🇺🇸 South Carolina$349,965
69🇨🇿 Czech Republic$344,931
70🇺🇸 Oregon$331,029
71🇨🇱 Chile$330,210
72🇺🇸 Louisiana$327,782
73🇺🇸 Alabama$321,238
74🇵🇹 Portugal$308,590
75🇺🇸 Utah$300,904
76🇫🇮 Finland$298,833
77🇺🇸 Kentucky$293,021
78🇰🇿 Kazakhstan$284,810
79🇮🇶 Iraq$277,478
80🇺🇸 Oklahoma$265,779
81🇩🇿 Algeria$264,913
82🇺🇸 Nevada$260,728
83🇳🇿 New Zealand$257,728
84🇬🇷 Greece$257,067
85🇺🇸 Iowa$257,021
86🇺🇸 Kansas$234,673
87🇭🇺 Hungary$223,060
88🇶🇦 Qatar$221,452
89🇺🇦 Ukraine$190,426
90🇺🇸 Arkansas$188,723
91🇳🇬 Nigeria$187,640
92🇺🇸 District of Columbia$186,165
93🇺🇸 Nebraska$185,411
94🇰🇼 Kuwait$158,568
95🇺🇸 Mississippi$157,491
96🇲🇦 Morocco$155,350
97🇪🇹 Ethiopia$143,123
98🇸🇰 Slovak Republic$140,636
99🇺🇸 New Mexico$140,542
100🇺🇸 Idaho$128,132
101🇩🇴 Dominican Republic$124,613
102🇪🇨 Ecuador$121,728
103🇺🇸 New Hampshire$121,189
104🇵🇷 Puerto Rico$120,978
105🇰🇪 Kenya$120,899
106🇻🇪 Venezuela$119,808
107🇦🇴 Angola$115,946
108🇺🇸 Hawaii$115,627
109🇺🇿 Uzbekistan$114,962
110🇬🇹 Guatemala$112,575
111🇧🇬 Bulgaria$112,232
112🇺🇸 West Virginia$107,660
113🇴🇲 Oman$106,943
114🇺🇸 Delaware$103,253
115🇱🇰 Sri Lanka$98,964
116🇺🇸 Maine$98,606
117🇨🇷 Costa Rica$95,365
118🇱🇺 Luxembourg$93,169
119🇭🇷 Croatia$92,506
120🇷🇸 Serbia$89,074
121🇵🇦 Panama$87,688
122🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire$87,096
123🇱🇹 Lithuania$84,847
124🇬🇭 Ghana$82,825
125🇹🇲 Turkmenistan$82,515
126🇺🇸 Rhode Island$82,493
127🇺🇾 Uruguay$80,961
128🇹🇿 Tanzania$80,171
129🇺🇸 Montana$75,999
130🇺🇸 North Dakota$75,399
131🇺🇸 South Dakota$75,179
132🇦🇿 Azerbaijan$74,316
133🇸🇮 Slovenia$72,463
134🇧🇾 Belarus$71,180
135🇨🇩 DRC$71,011
136🇺🇸 Alaska$69,969
137🇲🇲 Myanmar$61,176
138🇺🇬 Uganda$56,453
139🇯🇴 Jordan$53,428
140🇹🇳 Tunisia$53,063
141🇺🇸 Wyoming$52,946
142🇨🇲 Cameroon$52,784
143🇲🇴 Macao SAR$50,182
144🇧🇴 Bolivia$48,404
145🇰🇭 Cambodia$47,328
146🇧🇭 Bahrain$46,943
147🇺🇸 Vermont$45,707
148🇵🇾 Paraguay$43,989

This comparison uses the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ newly released 2024 GDP data, which shows California’s economy is $900 billion larger than Japan’s 2024 print at $4.02 trillion.

Of course the IMF has released 2025 predictive GDP figures. Japan’s output is higher now ($4.19 trillion), but California’s comparative figures won’t be released for another year.

Another footnote: India has also leapfrogged Japan in 2025 by IMF estimates. Depending on how California performs this year, it could retain its spot or slip back down to fifth place.

In total, nine U.S. states feature in the world’s top 30 economies as measured by their 2024 GDP. These include financial capital (New York), shale-boom central (Texas), other tech hubs (Washington), as well as population clusters (Florida and Georgia).

Vermont, the smallest U.S. state by GDP, would rank 147th in the world.

Want a one-to-one comparison of which countries could replace U.S. states by their GDP? Check out: U.S. State Economies vs. Entire Countries for a quick overview.

