These Are The World's Most (And Least) Powerful Passports

Singapore has the most powerful passport in the world, with its citizens able to visit 193 countries and territories without a prior visa, according to the Henley Passport Index.

Japan and South Korea come in second place, with its citizens able to visit 190 countries, followed by EU countries Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Denmark and Spain in joint third, with access to 189 countries.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, even though the United States is a little further down the list, coming in 10th place, it still yields considerable power, enabling citizens to enter 182 countries without major restrictions. It’s a level of freedom also enjoyed by passport holders in Lithuania and Iceland.

You will find more infographics at Statista

At the other end of the scale, the situation is very different.

For passport holders in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, for example, travel is much more restrictive.

The Afghan passport wields the least power of the ranking, with just 25 destinations permissible visa-free. The situation in Syria and Iraq isn’t much better, at 27 and 30 destinations, respectively.

The Henley Passport Index draws from data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA), including 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.