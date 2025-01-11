These Were The Most On-Time Airlines In 2024

International air traffic increased steadily in 2024, with global demand growing 7.1% year-on-year as the aviation industry continues to recover post-pandemic.

Amid this steady increase in passenger volume, punctuality has become more important than ever, distinguishing top-performing airlines from the rest.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the 10 airlines with the highest percentage of on-time arrivals in 2024 and their total number of flights. Data comes from Cirium.

Which Airline was the Most Punctual in 2024?

Below, we show the top 10 airlines by on-time arrival rate in 2024, along with their total flights last year.

Aeroméxico tops the list with the highest on-time arrival rate at 86.7%, closely followed by Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier, Saudia, at 86.4%.

Notably, two of Saudia’s most popular routes–Riyadh to Jeddah and Dubai to Riyadh–were among the top revenue-generating routes of 2023, according to OAG data.

Delta Air Lines, one of the largest global carriers, maintains a strong on-time performance of 83.5%, despite operating over 1.7 million flights—one of the highest totals in Cirium’s rankings. The Atlanta-based airline also ranked as America’s most reliable airline in the first quarter of 2024.

United Airlines, the largest airline in the world based on revenue passenger miles and another U.S. giant, achieved an 80.9% on-time arrival rate.

However, United was the only U.S. airline that saw a drop in its American Customer Satisfaction Index rating last year, due to various safety incidents.

