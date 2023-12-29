"They're Openly Telling Us They're Going To Brainwash The Next Generation Of Americans..."

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Award-winning journalist Alex Newman, author of the popular book “Deep State,” is back from the recent so-called COP28 conference in Dubai, UAE.

Newman continues to report on the not-so-secret plan to destroy everything in America by pushing scams on the West in energy and education.

Let’s start with what Newman calls the “scam” of CO2 reduction. Newman explains,

“The thing that really jumped out at me with this whole UN COP28 summit, my big take away... is they were talking about phasing out carbon emissions and phasing out fossil fuels, but that’s just for the suckers in the Western world. That’s just the United States under Joe Biden. That’s just for European Union under their treacherous leaders. The communist Chinese, the Arab dictatorships, the Russians and all the different socialist kleptocracies, they were literally making oil deals at this summit. That’s not my opinion, speculation or even exaggeration. We have the leaked documents showing the COP28 President, which was held by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)... that show they were plotting to make oil deals with Beijing. They were plotting to make oil deals with the Columbians. They were plotting to do oil and gas deals off the coast of Africa. So, on the one hand, the Western media and the United Nations are telling Westerners that you need to dismantle your energy systems. You need to stop all your coal fired power plants. Biden said he wanted to get rid of methane emissions... That would take out all the natural gas plants and take out 60% of our power generation in the United States. The Arabs, communist Chinese and the globalists are laughing all the way to the bank. They are not really working on phasing out oil or phasing out fossil fuels. They are working on phasing out the Western world, which is also known as Christendom or the ‘Free World.’”

While Newman was there, he saw several U.S. Senators at the conference. Newman said,

“I confronted multiple U.S. Senators about this. I said, hey, the communist Chinese are bringing two new coal fired power plants on line every single week. The Chinese CO2 emissions are massively larger than the entire Western world combined. Are you saying we need to jump off a cliff and beg the Chinese to jump after us? And the response was basically, yeah, we are going to ask them real nice. Give me a break. They all understand this is a scam. They want to deindustrialize the Western world. They want to shift economic and, ultimately, military power away from the United States and what used to be known as the ‘Free World’ towards the other pole in this multipolar world order that they are building, especially Beijing. The third world kleptocracies are going to play ball with the New World Order... John Kerry (who was at the COP28 conference) says, ‘Nothing can stop this transformation. This is the biggest transformation in human history. Nothing and nobody can stop it.’ The United Nations had all these billboards and placards in Dubai that said the transformation was unstoppable... All I can think of when they are saying this stuff, and I am seeing all the billboards, is that is very similar to what they said when they launched the Titanic. . . . The Bible says, ‘Pride goes before the fall.’ We will see about that, but they certainly want the people in the world to believe this is unstoppable.”

Newman is especially worried about what the UN has planned for education and brainwashing the children of the world. Newman says,

“We actually got there on the COP28 ‘Education Day.’ The first ad I saw said ‘Education Transformation COP28.’ This was a huge part of the festivities. They are openly telling us that they are going to brainwash the next generation of Americans, Germans, Japanese, South Koreans and the West to believe this hoax with all their heart. . . . The brainwashing of our children and the dumbing down of our children is the most significant weapon in their arsenal. They will never be able to get this to pass unless they can brainwash enough of our children... We’ve got to protect our kids. If we don’t stop the brain washing of our kids, it’s all over.”

There is much more in the 38-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with hard-hitting journalist Alex Newman, founder of LibertySentinel.org and author of the new book called "Indoctrinating Our Children to Death." Newman is back to report on what he saw at the demonic anti-America UN COP28 conference in Dubai, UAE, for 12.23.23.

