They're "Playing A Very Dangerous Game": Trump Slaps 10% Tariff On 8 European Countries Opposing Greenland Deal

"These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," warned President Trump as he escalated his quest to acquire Greenland, threatening multiple European nations with tariffs of up to 25 percent until his purchase of the Danish territory is achieved.

A 10% tariff "on any and all goods sent to the United States of America" will impact Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting Feb. 1, according to a Truth Social post on Jan. 17. .

On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%.

The countries are all NATO members.

“This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” Trump wrote.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the United States needs Greenland for US "national security."

"We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake! China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently. Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that! Nobody will touch this sacred piece of Land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake. "

Trump warned the NATO members that they are playing "a very dangerous game":

"On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown. This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet. These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable. Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question. "

Meanwhile in Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, thousands of people, including the territory's prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, waved Greenlandic flags, chanted slogans and sang traditional Inuit songs under light rain.

Many wore caps with the words "Make America Go Away" - a riff on Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.

President Trump is unmoved by the small protests, noting the timeliness of getting a deal done now:

"The United States has been trying to do this transaction for over 150 years. Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused. Now, because of The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive, the need to ACQUIRE is especially important."

He went on to reiterate the specifics of why Greenland is so crucial for national security:

"Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are currently being spent on Security Programs having to do with "The Dome,” including for the possible protection of Canada, and this very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it. The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades."

The remarks came as a bipartisan Congressional delegation (led by Chris Coons, a Democratic senator from Delaware) arrived in Denmark to try and de-escalate the situation.

Stephen Miller, an influential presidential adviser, said the president had been “clear” he wanted America to control the island and rejected suggestions it should simply increase its military presence there in response to what Trump claims is a growing military threat from Russia and China.

“They want us to spend hundreds of billions of dollars defending a territory for them that is 25 per cent bigger than Alaska at 100 per cent American expense, but they say while we do this, it belongs 100 per cent to Denmark,” Miller said on Fox News.