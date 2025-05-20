Third Arrest Made After Ukrainian National Charged With Firebombing PM Starmer's Home

A third man has been arrested in connection with a series fires at properties linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, after earlier this month there were a series of blazes which appeared to target him or assets owned by him.

The Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command has been leading the investigation, after starting May 8, emergency services responded to three consecutive nights of blazes targeting Starmer's properties and a vehicle. The attacks began with a firebombing of the front of Starmer's private residence he lived in before becoming prime minister.

Via Reuters

The arson attacks first targeted the Kentish Town home where Sir Keir lived before becoming prime minister. This left damage at the property, but no injuries to anyone. A car was also set on fire.

The arson attacks continued, next at the front door of a house in Islington, also linked to the prime minister. One bystander had to be rescued by responding firefighters.

On Monday, Sky News reported the following development:

A third man has been arrested in connection with fires at two properties and a car linked to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The Metropolitan Police said a 34-year-old was arrested this morning in the Chelsea area of west London on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

The identities and nationalities of both the latest individual arrested and the second arrest have not been immediately forthcoming by authorities.

Roman Lavrynovych, social media video stillframe, via The Telegraph

The first arrest was of a 26-year-old man and Ukrainian national, identified in court as Roman Lavrynovych. He's been charged with setting fire to Starmer's personal home and a vehicle.

As of yet, the prosecutor has not identified a motive for the crimes and has given no explanation, while Lavrynovych has denied setting the fires. He's been formally charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life.

According to some of the interesting details to emerge in local reporting:

Neighbor Charles Grant said that police searched his yard on Monday and “said they were looking for a projectile.” “From what other people have told me today, I gather someone threw a firebomb at Keir Starmer’s house," he said. Starmer’s house has attracted protesters in the past. Last year, three pro-Palestinian activists were arrested and charged with public order offenses after unfurling a banner covered in red handprints outside the building.

Via BBC

Starmer didn't at any point appear to be be in danger during the incidents, given he and his family have long been living in the prime minister’s official Downing Street residence, since his July election.

Lavrynovych's family told UK media that he 'loves' Britain. Naturally, there will be speculation over whether this may have had some connection to the Russia-Ukraine war, given also Starmer's deep involvement in ongoing meetings with Zelensky and Kiev officials.