A Third Of Glasgow Schoolchildren Don't Speak English

Authored by Steve Watson

Nearly one in three children in Glasgow’s primary schools do not speak English as their first language, according to new council data, highlighting a dramatic shift driven by record migration levels that are overwhelming local resources and raising urgent questions about integration and public services.

The figures, revealed in a Telegraph report, show 31% of pupils in the city’s primaries requiring English as an additional language support, up from 25% five years ago, amid Scotland’s net migration hitting 50,000 annually.

As classrooms grapple with translation demands and parents voice fears over cultural silos, the crisis underscores a broader UK strain where rapid demographic changes are testing the limits of cohesion without adequate planning.

'This is a symptom of an immigration system that is way too overrun…'



Political Commentator @DobbsandPolicy reacts to news that almost 30% of students in Glasgow do not speak English as their first language. pic.twitter.com/ttfceYjm6k — GB News (@GBNEWS) December 2, 2025

Glasgow City Council’s latest census data indicates 31% of primary school pupils—over 7,000 children—now need English language support, a 24% jump since 2020, per the Telegraph.

The most common languages are Arabic, Polish, Urdu, and Punjabi, reflecting waves of refugees from Syria, Ukraine, and Afghanistan alongside EU migration.

Council education chief Councillor Christina Cannon admitted, “We have seen an explosion in the number of children who need English as an additional language support.”

? Almost one in three pupils in Glasgow does not speak English as their main language, analysis shows



Take a look at our data-led study below ?https://t.co/6SWq10xVgh — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 1, 2025

She added, “This is putting huge pressure on our schools and teachers, who are doing an incredible job but are stretched thin.”

The report notes over 100 schools now have dedicated EAL coordinators, but funding lags behind demand, with one headteacher quoted anonymously, “We’re using Google Translate for parent meetings—it’s not sustainable, and kids are falling behind in core subjects.”

Glasgow’s transformation stems from Scotland’s “unprecedented” migration surge, with net inflows topping 50,000 yearly since 2022, driven by asylum seekers, refugees, and post-Brexit EU arrivals, per National Records of Scotland.

The city, Scotland’s largest, absorbed 10,000 asylum seekers in 2024 alone under SNP policies, overwhelming housing and education. As the Telegraph details, this has led to “language silos” in neighborhoods like Pollokshields, where Arabic dominates, and parents report “parallel societies” forming.

Over time would take generations not 2 years — darran (@gynoshwad) December 2, 2025

SNP education secretary Jenny Gilruth stated “Migration is a good thing for Scotland’s economy, but we need better funding for integration programs.” Critics like Tory MSP Murdo Fraser counter, “The SNP’s open-door policy is creating ghettos—schools can’t cope without massive investment.”

Residents in Glasgow’s ‘diverse’ east end express growing concern over cultural divides. One mother, speaking to the Telegraph, said, “My son’s class has 15 different languages—it’s wonderful in theory, but he’s struggling because the teacher spends half the day translating.”

A local teacher added, “We’re seeing cliques based on language, not ability—it’s dividing kids before they start.”

When 3 in 10 pupils can’t speak English as a first language, that’s not “diversity” — it’s the result of an immigration system totally out of control.

Schools can’t teach properly, standards drop, and integration becomes impossible.

This isn’t sustainable, and everyone knows it. — Ben Crichton (@Bencrichton_3) December 2, 2025

Fraser further warns that “Without urgent action, we’ll see more ‘parallel societies’ like in parts of London, where integration fails and tensions rise.”

The report ties this to national trends, with 20% of England’s pupils needing EAL support, but Glasgow’s 31% rate is among the highest, straining a system already short 1,000 teachers.

The data isn’t just numbers—it’s a wake-up call for a city transformed by migration without the infrastructure to match. As Cannon urges, “We need ring-fenced funding now, or our schools will break.” With SNP ministers promising reviews but no immediate cash, Glasgow’s classrooms teeter on the brink, a microcosm of a much wider migration crisis.

If they don't have English as a first or main language, what are they learning and IMPORTANTLY, are allowances made for their lack of English, thus downgrading their qualifications? — Matthew Harper No DMs – We're in big trouble (@MattHarperUK) December 2, 2025

