The Third World Is Forever Chasing The White Man

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us

This week I was researching the history of the modern African economy as well as the financial effects of “colonialism”, largely in an effort to discern if Africa is actually better off with or without western influence. One can of course argue that racial divisions like Apartheid in South Africa or segregation in Rhodesia have their own oppressive social effects beyond the financial. There’s also the argument that only “white colonists” ever benefited from the infrastructure they built (which is actually untrue, wherever white colonists were established, everything from water access to roads to medical care improved for everyone).

However, I think it’s fair to ask if these nations were experiencing growth and prosperity under white governance, or if things were relatively the same. We’re not supposed to talk about it – We’re only supposed to say “colonialism bad”. I don’t care about that, I just want to know what the realities are.

In the process I came across an interesting video featuring a black South African man who presented the race issue and the South Africa issue in a way that was simple but it brought impressive clarity. In summary he said:

“Africans are forever chasing the white man.”

What he means is, African culture, some elements of black culture, the third world in general, all of them are constantly trying to co-opt what white western culture builds. He argues that wherever the white population in Africa shrinks or migrates away, the country “becomes a shithole”. So, Africans chase white people.

When white people in Africa relocate to Australia, or Canada, or the US or Europe, the Africans try to follow. Instead of building up their own communities and nations they use and then eventually tear down the infrastructure that whites already built. They never replace it with anything else. Then they immigrate overseas to where the white people are because their own countries are in disarray. Eventually, they start tearing down those countries.

Leftists will call this a “racist” argument rooted in “white supremacy”, but this is a black South African making the point. It’s not racist, it’s just an observation of concrete fact. When Rhodesia became Zimbabwe and the whites were ethnically cleansed, the country collapsed and the black people starved to death.

South Africa systematically oppresses (or kills) the white citizenry because they want the land the whites own (they chase the white men). The Afrikaners are 7% of the population but make up around 70% of all agriculture and food production. Instead of seeing the white populace as a valuable asset to the country, they treat them as a foreign enemy. And so, the country falls deeper into economic despair and they are now on the verge of their own collapse.

When Matamela Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, sauntered into the White House with his big grin and his large entourage, he was there to get money. He wasn’t there to explain how he was going to improve conditions in his country. And, he certainly wasn’t there to debate the finer details of the ethnic cleansing of whites in his country or the government confiscation of their land. No, he was a black African leader petitioning a white US President for handouts.

In this case he believes his country is entitled to that money, so it doesn’t come off as begging so much as it comes off as arrogant conceit. If his country could build on its own, it would. If they had the ability to construct and innovate and maintain on their own, they would. Instead, they travel halfway across the world to the US. They chase the white man.

They’ve had over 30 years to get their system to work, and instead everything is broken. They can’t even keep their electrical grid and water functioning. And it’s not just South Africa, this is true for much of the third world. In Europe the populace is far more familiar with Africans chasing them, but we see a similar trend with Central and South Americans chasing whites in the US.

Wherever the west builds and creates and improves, the third world demands a piece. They arrive in vast caravans that stretch for miles. They arrive in boats on beaches in the night. They slip across borders and enter illegally like invaders because they see the west as something to be pillaged. They do not want to build their own thing. They don’t even know where to begin. They simply see what we have and they want to take it. They chase us wherever we go because they can’t emulate, they can only confiscate.

In progressive literature white people overall are elevated to the status of ultimate villains – The great oppressors that enslave and destroy. Yet, if this was true, why is it that the third world chases after us so much? You would think they would stay as far away from whites as possible, but they INSIST on immigrating to the west. Or they bitch and moan about our capitalist ways, but they never leave.

By extension, leftists will claim that white people are the “real invaders” that exploit and steal from the third world. In other words, we are “chasing the brown man”. But, if this was the case, then why aren’t white people rushing to migrate to Africa? Why is the western industrial presence in Africa in steep decline? Even black Africans leave Africa in droves when they get the chance to do so. No one is chasing the brown man. This is not a thing. No one covets what a beggar society has.

Now, I see this not as a race issue but as a cultural issue (I’m sure there are people who will debate that sentiment). If you look at countries like Japan or South Korea, they don’t chase white people. They build their own societies and fuel their own progress for the most part. They don’t need white culture or western culture to feed off of (China does, but that’s a whole separate article).

There are societies in the Middle East that remain relatively self sufficient, while others in the Middle East view the west as a target for conquest. The difference is in the culture, not the skin color. And what do most third world cultures have in common? This first thing is an oversupply of AK-47s, the second thing is they tend to be socialist or communist. These are beggar cultures with a beggar mentality.

In the US we can see this same mentality bleeding into parts of our own society. Every time leftist black American’s demand reparations or special privileges in employment and schooling or handouts through DEI programs, they are, in essence, chasing the white man. They want what the white man has and they’re not really shy about saying it. They didn’t build it or earn it but they want it, and if they can’t have it they will just as happily tear it all down.

The phrase “black fatigue” comes to mind, but again, it’s far more about culture than skin color. It’s something that white people like me aren’t supposed discuss.

Frankly, I find race divisions to be a distraction from the bigger problem, which is elitism and the sabotage of the west from within by wealthy oligarchs so that they can replace it with an authoritarian socialist “Utopia”. That said, I cannot ignore the fact that certain minorities in the US tend to lean majority far left, or that most third world migrants hold socialist ideals.

To be sure, there are millions of white woke liberals helping to fuel this fire, but again, most of the black community is happy to be used. These people become the enemy because they have allowed themselves to be weaponized in the hopes of getting a piece of the western pie before whole thing is ransacked. They don’t want to build for themselves, so, they voluntarily become the barbarians at the gate.

My advice to these people is to stop. Stop chasing the white man. Stop trying to feed off the western world. Put in the effort to construct your own great societies with your own accomplishments. No one is stopping you except yourselves. You are being duped into acting as a battering ram for globalism and multiculturalism; you are a tool for deconstructing the west.

By extension, stop coveting what white people have built within your own communities and start seeing such people as valuable allies in creating something better.

If you try to take from them they will eventually retaliate and it will not be a pretty sight. But, the interesting thing about white people (at least the conservative types) is that they will often help you if you ask nicely. Instead of threatening them, maybe try learning from them? Most white people I know love to improve their communities in any way they can, and they enjoy helping people who want to help themselves.

Instead of seeing white people as the enemy because of historic “crimes” which every single ethnic group has been guilty of, why not look to the future? Of course, this would require people in the third world to abandon their socialist leanings. Far left ideology is a poison that makes nations and cultures weak. It makes them perpetual beggars. To improve one’s future, one must aspire to create, not steal.

Why not stop chasing the white man and work with him instead?

