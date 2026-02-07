Thousands Of Iraqis Volunteer To Defend Iran Against US Attack

Via Middle East Eye

Thousands of Iraqis have signed a pledge to help defend Iran in the event of a US attack on the Islamic Republic. According to a statement, almost 5,000 people in Iraq's Diyala province gathered to declare their intent to defend both Iraq and its eastern neighbor, as well as Iran-backed armed groups, "without any compensation".

"We announce our readiness to volunteer to support our security forces, the Popular Mobilization Forces, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we categorically reject American intervention in the Islamic Republic," the statement read.

Men sign up for the 'martyrdom brigades' run by Iraq's pro-Iran paramilitary group Kataeb Hezbollah at a mosque in Baghdad, via AP

The announcement comes as tensions have continued to mount between Iran and the US, despite ongoing talks between the two states in Oman.

Washington announced new sanctions on Friday aimed at curbing Iran's oil exports, including measures targeting 14 vessels flagged in countries such as Turkey, India and the United Arab Emirates. It also announced sanctions on 15 entities and two people.

US aircraft carriers, meanwhile, remain positioned off Iran’s coastal waters, with US Central Command (Centcom) releasing footage showing the Nimitz-class USS Abraham Lincoln conducting a replenishment operation in the Arabian Sea.

On Thursday, Iran’s army spokesperson, Brigadier-General Mohammad Akraminia, said the military was ready for war, which would "encompass the entire region and all US bases" if that is what Washington wanted. US President Donald Trump has previously warned that “bad things” would likely happen if a deal could not be reached.

Ammar al-Tamimi, a leader in the Iran-backed Badr Organization, which coordinated the gathering in Diyala, said the volunteers were not associated with any specific armed faction. "Rather, we are volunteers ready to serve as a reserve force for the security forces," Tamimi told Rudaw.

“This formation consists of 4,947 names, and its organizational structure, along with the names of each volunteer, will be submitted to the Diyala Operations Command, which will then forward them to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi:



If the United States launches an attack against us, we do not have the capability to attack its territory, so we would target American bases in the region.



This would draw the entire region into war. We do not attack neighboring countries; we… pic.twitter.com/IoC3wYKNDD — Clash Report (@clashreport) February 7, 2026

Iraq has maintained close ties with Iran since the 2003 war that overthrew Saddam Hussein. Both Iran and the United States have competed for influence in Iraq, where thousands of US troops remain stationed, and numerous political parties and armed groups are aligned with Tehran.

Iran-aligned groups in Iraq such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat al-Nujaba have also set up recruiting stations across the country, including in Baghdad, to enlist volunteers in the event of a US attack on Iran.