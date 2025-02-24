In Three Years Of War, Almost 7 Million Ukrainians Have Fled

As of the latest available data, almost 7 million refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Europe and around the world.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) shows that most Ukrainians have so far headed to Germany, followed by Russia, Poland and the Czech Republic. While more than 1 million were registered in the first two countries, Poland registered just under that.

A report by the agency states that an additional 3.7 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced.

More than one million are estimated to have returned to Ukraine, but this trend has decreased recently to only 9 percent of refugees saying they were returning in 2024.

Some affected people have also returned and left the country again, according to the surveys.

59 percent of recorded Ukrainian refugees are female and 41 per cent male.

31 per cent are children, while 6 percent are people aged 65 years or older.

Other countries Ukrainians fled to after Russia's full-scale invasion are the United Kingdom and Spain (where more than 200,000 are registered each) as well as Romania, Italy and Slovenia (between 130,000 and 180,000 each).