Time To Confront Islamic Terrorism

Authored by Victor Joecks via The Epoch Times,

Importing people who hate America didn’t end well.

See if you can spot any similarities in these four events.

During the weekend, President Donald Trump attacked Iran, Ndiaga Diagne opened fire at a bar in Austin. He wore a “Property of Allah” sweatshirt on top of an Iranian flag shirt.

He killed three people and injured more than a dozen before police shot him dead.

Diagne was a citizen of Senegal. He entered the United States in 2000 on a tourist visa and became a naturalized citizen in 2013.

On Saturday, March 7, around 20 people protested Islam outside of Gracie Mansion, the home of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Around 125 people attended a counterprotest. Emir Balat, 18, then threw a bomb. Video suggests Balat screamed, “Allahu Akbar.” Video shows Balat grabbing a second bomb from Ibrahim Kayumi. Police saved the day, heroically subduing both men. Fortunately, neither explosive device detonated.

Balat later told police, “This isn’t a religion that just stands when people talk about the blessed name of the prophet .... We take action!” according to the Department of Justice. Balat also wrote that he pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Kayumi said he was connected to ISIS, watched ISIS propaganda, and that ISIS inspired his actions.

Balat’s parents are naturalized citizens from Turkey. Kayumi’s parents are naturalized citizens from Afghanistan.

On Thursday , Mohamed Bailor Jalloh shouted “Allahu Akbar” before opening fire in an ROTC class at Old Dominion University. Jalloh killed Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, the retired military officer leading the class and injured two others before at least one brave student killed him.

Jalloh was a naturalized U.S. citizen who came from Sierra Leone. He had previously been convicted of supporting ISIS.

Also on Thursday , Ayman Ghazali rammed a truck filled with explosives into a Jewish synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan. There were around 140 children plus staff at its early childhood center at the time. The man left his vehicle with a rifle. He exchanged gunfire with armed security who shot and killed him. The FBI believes the man specifically targeted the Jewish community.

Ghazali came from Lebanon and legally entered the United States in 2011. He became a naturalized citizen in 2016.

There are three obvious takeaways here.

First, guns aren’t an inherent problem. It’s a problem when bad guys have guns and a lifesaver when good guys have guns. Next, America’s immigration system is broken. The melting pot has boiled over. All cultures aren’t created equal and some simply aren’t compatible with American values. When “naturalized” citizens murder Americans, it shows the naturalization process didn’t work. Congressional Republicans should pass a bill making it easier to denaturalize and deport those with terrorist sympathies. Finally, Muslim terrorism is a systemic problem—and one the left doesn’t want to talk about. The left has no problem using isolated incidents as evidence of a widespread threat from white supremacy. But after the NYC bomb attack, inverse journalism made it sound like Mamdani was the intended target.

Willful blindness doesn’t end well. Look at the child rape scandal in the UK. Officials let abuse continue for years rather than risk being called racists for exposing that the perpetrators were largely Pakistani Muslims.

In a 2016 post on Twitter, now X, the late comedian Norm Macdonald perfectly skewered this mindset.

“What terrifies me is if ISIS were to detonate a nuclear device and kill 50 million Americans. Imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims?” he wrote.

Islamophobia is a weapon that leftists wield to keep people from discussing and fixing an obvious problem. Many Muslims want to destroy the West and kill Americans. Ignoring that reality has led to deadly consequences.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.