Time For Europe To Defend Itself

Authored by J.B. Shurk via American Thinker,

Americans shouldn’t fight for a suicidal continent.

Four years ago, the Biden administration was working with the United Kingdom and the European Commission to pay for diminutive comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s war with the Russian Federation over territories where supermajorities of the population identify as Russian. We were told that the Russian-speaking people of Ukraine “belonged” to Ukraine and that the only way to “preserve democracy” was to deny those people a democratic vote to join the Russian Federation.

“Democracy” also apparently requires the installation of a Ukrainian dictator, a complete crackdown on an independent press, widespread censorship of public debate on social media, the denial of religious freedom, and a brutal campaign of press-ganging men into military service to die as cannon fodder for a corrupt Ukrainian regime that launders money from U.S. and European taxpayers into the bank accounts of the West’s political and financial elites.

Just as globalists in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and across Old (and increasingly Islamic) Europe turned the “Reign of COVID Terror” into an opportunity to bilk taxpayers, enrich elites, and grow the totalitarian national security State, the same globalist scum quickly turned the Ukraine conflict into another “emergency” requiring more taxes, censorship, and public sacrifice. All of a sudden, anything criticizing the official public policies of Western governments was labeled “Russian disinformation.” If you disagreed with whatever the West’s vaunted “experts” said, you were dismissed as “Putin’s puppet.” Pro tip for information warfare enthusiasts: When government authorities identify dissent as “propaganda,” that’s propaganda!

The COVID propaganda project gave us a chorus of World Economic Forum buffoons posing as national leaders all singing, “We must ‘Build Back Better.’” When that schtick got old — or, rather, when ordinary citizens across the West started to show signs of resistance against their imperial rulers — the West’s globalists turned Ukraine’s Chief Munchkin into a “freedom fighter” battling the pernicious authoritarianism of Russia’s Vladimir Putin. The same yahoos — Biden, Trudeau, Macron, Queen Ursula, and the rest of the WEF’s rump-kissing claque — who screeched like wounded cockatoos, “Build Back Better,” now all huffed in unison, “Ukraine! Ukraine! Ukraine!” It never ceases to amaze me that the day after Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” protests against COVID “vaccine” mandates came to an end, the official launch of the new hit television drama, “WAR: Ukraine,” began. It’s almost as if Western globalists yank us commoners along by the leash from one spectacular production of nonsense to the next (just to see how much money they can steal from our pockets when their hands aren’t busy groping small children).

Some people in the U.S. and Europe were made to really care about a country that has long been considered so incorrigibly corrupt that other corrupt countries can’t help but blush. Lemmings who had been walking around with multiple paper masks over their faces to magically protect themselves from viruses that don’t fear masks all of a sudden waved Ukrainian flags with gusto as if they could identify Dwarf-King Zelenskyy’s money-pit-proto-nation on a map! Nobody wanted to admit that the same übermenschen from sub rosa groups such as Bilderberg and the Trilateral Commission — who have made a financial killing from “green energy” and mRNA “vaccines” over the years — had simply returned to their favorite investment of all: actual killing. War brings new taxes, new regulations, new forms of censorship, new military investment, and new ways to exploit asymmetric information for financial gains. In short, wars bring profits! And what better place for corrupt globalists to make tons of money than to take advantage of the corrupt swindlers putatively governing the traveling circus known as Ukraine!

The United Kingdom (still smarting from its misadventures in the Crimean War one hundred and seventy years ago) demanded that Russia hand back Crimea to its MI6-managed Ukrainian friends. Queen Ursula of the pan-European (and increasingly Islamic) empire demanded that Russia respect the right of Europeans to overthrow any Ukrainian governments that Brussels doesn’t like (see the U.S.-E.C.-organized 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, or what Western propagandists still shamelessly call the “Revolution of Dignity”). BlackRock and other multinational investment firms selflessly volunteered to help finance the war, purchase Ukraine’s assets on the cheap, and invest heavily in the subsequent reconstruction projects of a destroyed nation. Google and Facebook promised to censor all public debate averse to globalists’ interests as “Russian propaganda.”

Oh my, what a magnificent war! It has had everything globalists adore! It managed to turn a mad midget who plays piano with his penis into Winston Churchill! It justified blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines and forcing Europe’s peasants into using much more expensive “green energy”! It excused more government money-printing and spending that conveniently inflated the value of assets owned by the 1% of the 1%! It allowed the titular leaders of European nations to strut about on the world stage as if they were courageous military generals rallying troops on the front lines — while really doing nothing but callously dropping vulnerable Ukrainian lads into a meat grinder that has made the rich wealthier and the poor fertilizer. European elites have demonstrated their virtue and bravery one dead Ukrainian at a time. The whole bloody affair has had all the pomp and circumstance of old, flatulent monarchs dining on beans, broccoli, cabbage, and cheese.

European gentry never wanted a real war — one in which they might risk life and limb. They simply wanted a war that would cause their investment portfolios to fatten up while they prattled on about bravery and sacrifice. How do we know? Because the moment that President Trump began incinerating the mad mullahs of Iran, Europe’s globalists tucked tail and ran…or at least hightailed it to the closest water closet for fresh underpants.

After cutting off oil production in the North Sea in the name of “climate change” and banning Russian energy supplies in the name of “democracy,” Europe depends quite a bit on Middle Eastern oil to stave off economic death. However, Europe is also right now transitioning from a Western to an Islamic civilization. Europe’s political elites are so afraid of Islamic immigrants that they would rather permit them to rape their youngest daughters than cause a scene. They certainly can’t be seen going to war against an Islamic country! Wealthy Europeans don’t mind sacrificing the continent’s peasants to mass slaughter, but they have no interest in seeing a scimitar up close themselves. Yes, yes, best to wear the white feather of cowardice as if it were a symbol of European principle. America’s courageous cowboys will surely save Old Europe from itself!

Except…maybe not this time. President Trump is not happy that our so-called NATO “allies” have refused to support America’s mission in Iran. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer says, “This is not our war. We will not be drawn into the conflict.” Starmer wants to decouple from the U.S. and rejoin the E.U. France, Spain, Italy, and the U.K. have now denied the U.S. military permission to use European bases or airspace. Europe’s NATO members collectively insist that Iran is not NATO’s concern.

To which President Trump has appropriately pointed out that Ukraine is not a NATO member and therefore not America’s concern. Both the president and Secretary of State Rubio believe that if European members of NATO cannot be persuaded to protect their own economic interests in the Strait of Hormuz, then it is time for the U.S. to reconsider its NATO commitments to European security. “Allies” in name only aren’t really allies at all. For those of us tired of Europe’s crusty aristocracy leeching off of American military muscle while habitually grousing, the possibility of cutting off the Old World’s freeloaders is pleasant news. Americans shouldn’t fight for a continent that has no interest in defending itself.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.