"The Time For Real Change Is Now!" - Conor McGregor Urges Irish To Lobby Councillors For Presidential Bid

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

Former MMA champion Conor McGregor has urged his online supporters to pressure local councillors into nominating him as a candidate for the Irish presidency.

In a video filmed outside Government Buildings in Dublin, McGregor attacked the government over homelessness, migration, and security.

“We have seen the homelessness of Irish children rise to levels unprecedented, proving this government’s refusal to abide by and respect our proclamation where all children of Irish are to be cherished. Instead, our children abandoned,” he said.

He also claimed tourism had declined and “danger on our streets has risen” as a result of mass immigration.

Citizens of Ireland, the time for real change is now!



As President, I will not sign any bill in law until it goes back to the people first!



If you want to see my name on the ballot for the Presidency, I urge you to contact your local county councillors today and ask them to… pic.twitter.com/LGDCSGN9vr — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 4, 2025

Describing himself as a “master of martial combat” and a “solution-driven man,” McGregor called on his followers to contact councillors.

“If you want to see my name on the ballot for the presidency, I urge you to contact your local county councillors today and ask them to nominate me,” he said.

“Our councillors are the backbone of our communities. They work harder and deliver more for the people than those in the Oireachtas, who continue to fail this country time and again.”

He told supporters he wanted to be “a president face to face with government officials with only one priority — to ensure that the country our founding fathers gave their lives for is strictly adhered to on behalf of its citizens.”

He tied his message to Ireland’s republican tradition, invoking the 1916 Proclamation.

“Ireland, under my tenure, the will of the people will be heard. Ireland under my tenure, we will return important articles of our constitution prior, and thus again aligning with Padraig Pearse’s proclamation,” he said, referring to the revolutionary who was one of the leaders of the Easter Rising.

To run, a candidate must secure the backing of either four of the State’s 31 local authorities or 20 members of the Irish bicameral parliament.

McGregor’s plea suggests he is not confident about securing the latter, and is thus seeking the people to lobby their local councillors to get him on the ballot.

The Irish presidential election is scheduled to be held on Oct. 24.

