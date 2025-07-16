One of the world's largest and most iconic electronic dance music festivals, Tomorrowland—set to begin in just days at De Schorre in Boom, Belgium—could face a significant delay after footage circulating on X shows its main stage completely engulfed in flames.

Tomorrowland's website shows the EDM festival—featuring house, techno, trance, hardstyle, and more—is scheduled to begin its first weekend on Friday. The second weekend is set for July 25–27.

Hours ago, Tomorrowland's X account posted the weekend lineup, including Axwell on Friday, Nicky Romero and Alan Walker on Saturday, and David Guetta on Sunday.

Tune into the Tomorrowland Belgium 2025 Livestream and follow these wonderful performances on https://t.co/56O4G2BX8r and in the Tomorrowland App. Together with Coca Cola. pic.twitter.com/DADNQWnOmw — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) July 16, 2025

Before...

After: Dramatic footage ... there goes the weekend plans:

BREAKING: The main stage of Tomorrowland is on fire.



For those that don’t know Tomorrowland is a massive electronic music festival held in Belgium. Known for its massive stage designs and light shows the event brings in over 200,000 people every year. pic.twitter.com/Ffjv7l4N5B — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) July 16, 2025

🚨🇧🇪TOMORROWLAND MAIN STAGE GOES UP IN FLAMES



A massive fire has engulfed the main stage of the Tomorrowland music festival in Boom, Belgium - just days before opening.



Firefighters are battling the blaze, with no festivalgoers on site yet, but around 1,000 staff were present.… pic.twitter.com/0YyEEQYOIo — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 16, 2025

*Developing...