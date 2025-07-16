print-icon
Tomorrowland Is On Fire 

by Tyler Durden
One of the world's largest and most iconic electronic dance music festivals, Tomorrowland—set to begin in just days at De Schorre in Boom, Belgium—could face a significant delay after footage circulating on X shows its main stage completely engulfed in flames.

Tomorrowland's website shows the EDM festival—featuring house, techno, trance, hardstyle, and more—is scheduled to begin its first weekend on Friday. The second weekend is set for July 25–27.

Hours ago, Tomorrowland's X account posted the weekend lineup, including Axwell on Friday, Nicky Romero and Alan Walker on Saturday, and David Guetta on Sunday. 

After: Dramatic footage ... there goes the weekend plans:

*Developing... 

