Top Iranian Cleric Issues Fatwah Calling For All Muslims To Seek Vengeance On US, Israel

In a new fatwah which appears clearly aimed at the United States, Israel, and their respective leaders Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, a top Iranian Shia cleric has called on Muslims to take vengeance as Islamic 'warriors'.

Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi, a longtime prominent Shia religious authority, said in the new edict that any individual or government that threatens or assaults the the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Shia nation's religious authority in an effort to harm the 'Islamic Ummah' and its governance is considered an enemy of Islam, or one who wages war against God.

Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi

Grand Ayatollah Makarem was reportedly responding in the edict to question put forward by his followers is as follows:

"Any person or regime that threatens the Leader or Marja (May God forbid) is considered an enemy of God," Grand Ayatollah Makarem said in his Fatwa, according to Iranian state media.

His rank and authority within the Iranian religious establishment is at the highest level for a Twelver Shia religious cleric, under the Supreme Leader.

He added according to a translation that "any cooperation or support for that enemy by Muslims or Islamic states is haram or forbidden. It is necessary for all Muslims around the world to make these enemies regret their words and mistakes."

He also described that if a Muslim who "does his duty suffers hardship or loss in their campaign, they will be rewarded a fighter in the way of God, God willing."

While he didn't specifically mention US President Trump in his fatwah, this is precisely how some are taking it.

IRAN: Grand Ayatollah tells “Muslims of world” to kill POTUS Trump.



Makarem Shirazi: “Anyone threatening or acting against Supreme Leader is Mohareb (enemy of Allah, designated for killing)… If harm comes to you in this mission, you will be recognized as (warriors) of Allah.” pic.twitter.com/nwofafw7Zp — Khosro K Isfahani (@KhosroIsfahani) June 29, 2025

The White House has already alleged there was a prior plot to assassinate Trump, in a case last year; however, Supreme Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has never actually directly called for the American leader's death. But likely, more minor clerics within Iran have done so.

This past week Trump directed a series of Truth Social messages at the Khamenei. For example, he said "Look, you’re a man of great faith. A man who’s highly respected in his country. You have to tell the truth." Trump then told Khamenei: "You got beat to hell." This was of course in reference to the major B-2 bombing raids on Iran's nuclear facilities.