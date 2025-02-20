Tournament Tensions Mount As US-Canada Hockey Rivalry Mixes In Politics

Authored by T.J.Muscaro via The Epoch Times,

It is more than just a hockey game.

On Feb. 20, the National Hockey League’s best American players will face off against its best Canadian players once again in the championship bout of the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. It is round two of a rivalry match nearly a decade overdue, colliding national politics with sport on a level that has American fans reminiscing about their 1980 Miracle on Ice victory against the Soviet Union.

The Canadians, meanwhile, whose national identity is directly tied to hockey, appeared to indicate the feelings around this series are mutual by booing the U.S. national anthem during their first match of the tournament on Feb. 15 in Montreal.

Now, anthem booing started before the 4 Nations tournament, occurring as far back as the weekend of Feb. 1 at the start of NHL games in Ottawa, Calgary, and Vancouver. The U.S. anthem was also booed at the start of NBA games, with the Toronto Raptors hosting the Los Angeles Clippers and then the New York Knicks.

However, this booing ensued despite Bell Centre requesting that all fans show respect to both anthems, and it was followed by Team USA starting three fights in the first nine seconds of play.

While it was widely reported and assumed that the fights were directly related to the disrespect, brothers Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, and JT Miller revealed that they were already planning to start the game off with fights in a group chat.

However, Team USA’s general manager, Bill Guerin, didn’t rule out the current political climate as inspiration for the physicality when he appeared on Fox’s “America’s Newsroom” on Feb. 17.

“I think a little bit of everything. Canada-U.S. is a huge rivalry in hockey,” he said. “I think there was a little bit of a political flare to it. It’s just the time that we’re in. I think our guys used that as inspiration. If you let it get the better of you, then you’re in trouble. But I really do think the players used it as inspiration.”

The rivalry has lacked intensity of late, since the last time NHL players had international best-on-best games was the 2016 World Cup of Hockey in Toronto. Team USA played Canada in the 2022 and 2018 Winter Olympics, but NHL players didn’t participate.

Why are Canadians disrespecting the U.S. anthem? It is most likely due to President Donald Trump, who, in the early days of his second presidency, threatened Canada with tariffs and expressed his desire to make Canada the 51st state.

“You will turn a loyal friend into a resentful neighbor, forced to match tariff with tariff and to seek friends everywhere else,” Canadian Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre warned the U.S. during a Canada-First rally on Feb. 15, promising his audience, “Let me be clear: We will never be the 51st state.”

In response to the tariff threat, Canadians have also recently threatened to boycott American products, as well as visiting states like Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed the threats on Feb. 19, saying on X, “We frequently hear about different threats to boycott Florida, and yet our tourism numbers continue to grow year after year. … I doubt this time will be any different.”

Canada scored the first goal of the game on Feb. 15, but the United States went on to win 3-1, with crushing hits to national heroes like Sydney Crosby and Connor McDavid in the process. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in attendance.

The game ended Canada’s 17-game win streak in best-on-best play against the United States as well as its 26-game win streak with Crosby on the roster.

“We needed to send a message,” Matthew Tkachuk said of the fights and win to the Associated Press. “The message we wanted to send is ‘It’s our time.’”

His brother Brady mentioned before the game that he was excited to play the villain role, and his teammates echoed that sentiment.

“We’re kind of the bad guys, it’s a fun role to play,” defenseman Noah Hanifin said. “I know the environment tomorrow is going to be probably the most intense I’ve ever been a part of. So it’s these moments you dream of and it’s exciting to be a part of it. It’s stuff that you’ll take with you the rest of your life.”

This was set up to be an exhibition all-star tournament midway through the season. It is not recognized by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the International Olympic Committee, or any international sporting authority.

Yet, the privilege to represent one’s country has these guys driving full speed, a stark contrast to traditional all-star events.

“It’s kind of like a Game 7,” McDavid said. “A lot of guys in this room have been in that situation before. Got to get a win.”

The NHL confirmed that more than 10 million people across North America tuned in to watch the game on Feb. 15, and more are expected to tune in on Feb. 20 as the action highlights spread.

One of those viewers could be Trump, as Guerin told Fox News that the president was welcomed.

“We would love it if President Trump was in attendance. We have a room full of proud American players and coaches and staff,” he said. “And listen, we’re just trying to represent our country the best way we can.”

Come Friday, the regular season will resume. Many American players will return to Canadian teams, including Austin Matthews, Team USA’s captain, who will resume his role as captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Likewise, Canadian players will return to the United States, including Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, and head coach Jon Cooper, who will all go back to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

But until then, sports fans have one more night of nation-first hockey.