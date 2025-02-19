Trevor Noah Suggests 'Integration' Of Black & White People Was A Mistake

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

During an appearance on a podcast, comedian Trevor Noah suggested that the “integration” of black and white people in America was a mistake.

Noah said he had found himself “wondering” whether or not “integration was the right move,” particularly in the context of schooling, referring to the 1960’s civil rights era and the end of segregation.

The comedian made it clear that he thought the “racism” brought about by segregation was a bad thing and that people shouldn’t have been punished for their skin color in terms of being discriminated against in society.

However, he then pointed out that Finland was a stable, prosperous and high trust society largely because it is overwhelmingly homogenous.

“I think part of the reason Finland is able to do it is because, have you been to Finland? I’ve been to Finland. You know who’s in Finland? Finnish people. That’s it,” said Noah.

“And because they’re all Finnish, there’s an idea of like, no we’re all headed in the same direction, we all know what our actions mean.”

Noah then explained how it is far easier for people of similar ethnicities and cultures to communicate with each other without there being any confusion.

“Already there’s an implicit trust because we already know what certain actions, words and vibes mean,” he said.

Noah then asked Princeton Professor Ruha Benjamin if she thought “integration was the right solution” to the questions raised by the civil rights movement.

Benjamin responded that she didn’t think integration was the right solution and that “segregation and “integration weren’t the only options” because black people were forcefully integrated into a “supremacist culture.”

If a white person had made the same arguments, they’d be cancelled in a heartbeat.

But setting aside that for a moment, is Noah essentially correct?

