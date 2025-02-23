Trump Admin Goes To War With Zelensky & Europe In UN Resolution Showdown

As the war of words between the Trump and Zelensky administrations has grown, so has a diplomatic war and rift at the United Nations in New York. It has resulted in a crisis which may result in deadlock over a planned statement commemorating the Ukraine war's three-year mark.

The United States is seeking to stymie a draft resolution Ukraine prepared to bring before the UN Security Council and General Assembly. The Ukraine resolution has support from European nations, which is intended to call out three years since the Russian invasion, and condemn Moscow.

The Ukrainian proposed text blames Russia for starting the war and calls for its swift end. "In a note to capitals, seen by The Wall Street Journal, U.S. diplomats told European counterparts over the past day that Washington would oppose the Ukrainian resolution if it advances and pressed the Europeans to persuade Kyiv to withdraw its text," WSJ writes.

A Saturday statement on X by Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha blasted efforts to alter any resolution in a way that deflects blame from Russia. "The root causes of this war are Putin's denial of Ukraine's right to exist and his wish to destroy our nation," he posted. "This is why Russia started this war, commits atrocities, and tries to change borders by force."

The chief complaint is that the US version makes no reference to who started it.

The Trump administration is reportedly mulling a change proposed by Russia, which is a permanent member of the security council, and this has set off fierce diplomatic conflict, per Reuters:

The U.S. text mourns the loss of life during the "Russia-Ukraine conflict" and reiterates "that the principal purpose of the United Nations is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes." It also "implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia." Russia has proposed an amendment to that line - to be voted on by the General Assembly - so it reads "implores a swift end to the conflict, including by addressing its root causes, and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia."

For Russia, key among the root causes is NATO expansion and Western efforts to militarize Ukraine, as well as Kiev's anti-Russia actions in the predominantly speaking Donbass region.

The WSJ underscores that in Trump playing nice with Russia, "The clash pits the U.S. and Russia on one side against Ukraine and Europe on the other, in the most dramatic display of trans-Atlantic tensions in years."

Apparently the US side isn't budging even if the face of strong European push-back and pressure:

The diplomats said the U.S. on Friday asked Ukrainian officials to withdraw their resolution. Ukraine refused. Meanwhile, British and French officials asked Washington to amend its draft. The U.S. said it wouldn’t, the diplomats said.

And the Trump administration is not going to back down, to be sure, as has been evident within only the first month of the Republican president returning to office.

In siding with the Moscow-proposed change to the resolution, the US side is being accused by Europe and Ukraine as essentially caving to Russian demands. "We urge all U.N. member states to join the United States in this solemn pursuit," Rubio has said of efforts to quickly negotiate peace.

Ukraine's FM Sybiha has meanwhile stated that in conversions with Rubio and American diplomats, “I stressed that Russian responsibility for the war cannot be put into question."

* * *

Below is a full statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that The UN Must Act to Bring Peace to Europe:

"President Trump is committed to ending the Russia-Ukraine war and to a resolution that leads to a lasting peace, not just a temporary pause. This Monday, February 24, will mark three years of the Russia-Ukraine war. This war has now dragged on for far too long, and at far too terrible a cost to Ukraine and Russia.

The United States has proposed a simple, historic resolution in the United Nations that we urge all member states to support in order to chart a path to peace. This resolution is consistent with President Trump’s view that the UN must return to its founding purpose, as enshrined in the UN Charter, to maintain international peace and security, including through the peaceful settlement of disputes. If the United Nations is truly committed to its original purpose, we must acknowledge that while challenges may arise, the goal of lasting peace remains achievable. Through support of this resolution, we affirm that this conflict is awful, that the UN can help end it, and that peace is possible.

We strongly believe that this is the moment to commit to ending the war. This is our opportunity to build real momentum toward peace. We urge all UN member states to join the United States in this solemn pursuit."