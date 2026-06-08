Trump Admin Provided No Defensive Action For Israel Amid Iranian Missile Salvo

We've been documenting the apparent immense strain in the US-Israel relationship related to Iran policy and strategy. In this latest round of trading major blows, President Trump reportedly not only told Israel to immediately halt its response and to not retaliate, but gave no order for US forces to protect Israel, for example by manning and operating crucial anti-air defenses.

While Iranian ballistic missiles were inbound, "The US military didn't take part in the Israeli attacks against Iran, the first since the ceasefire, and the Trump admin didn't order any US defensive action to shield Israel from incoming Iranian missiles, per a US official" - according to CBS White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs.

If accurate, this marks a major change in US priorities and the Pentagon's posture in the region. Going back to last year's 11-day June war, as well as from the start of Operation Epic Fury, Washington has previously provided consistent cover and protection for Israel, especially on the anti-air defense front.

Source: picture alliance/CFOTO

The notable change and shift is also being reported by NBC, which writes Monday morning, "The U.S. military did not conduct any strikes against Iran with Israel, according to a U.S. official."

"The U.S. did not shoot down or intercept any incoming Iranian missiles or projectiles during this recent volley between Israel and Iran," the report continues. "And the current U.S. assessment is that Iran was not targeting any U.S. personnel, assets, or locations during the strikes directed at Israel, the official said."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has however, affirmed it has been in contact with senior Israeli military officials, presumably to receive updates and briefings on the Iranian attacks of the prior 24 hours, as well as related to the latest on Israeli offensive actions.

While Washington is creating distance between itself and this renewed round of fighting, Iranian officials aren't buying the narrative.

In a fresh message from Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, Tehran says that "Without a doubt ... the actions of the Zionist regime in the region cannot be separated from U.S. policies." Tehran is rejecting the US insistence that it is not behind Israel's actions: "No one believes that the Zionist regime would carry out any action without prior coordination and cooperation with the United States," Baqaei added.

Meanwhile, President Trump declared in a Financial Times interview published on Sunday - "I call the shots" regarding actions against Iran, and not Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "won't have any choice" but to accept an impending agreement between the US and Iran, Trump stated.

Mark Levin rages over lack of US defense for Israel:

Very unfortunate.



Nothing to be proud of but noted by all. https://t.co/DJYONxd9DC — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) June 8, 2026

At the same time, a US official told Axios on Sunday that Trump was "pretty adamant that we are close to a deal with Iran," urging space to give diplomacy a chance.

Though Israel ultimately went ahead with a strike on Iranian territory following Sunday's missile barrage, the situation is showing signs of a temporary pause on Monday. Iran's military announced it had halted its operations, claiming it had successfully sent its intended message, even as Trump continued to publicly insist that both nations are actively looking to agree on an "immediate CEASEFIRE" (on Truth Social).