Trump Advisers Want Israel To 'Attack Iran First' For Better Optics: Politico

Politico is out with a crazy story on Thursday, but which will make sense to those following the trajectory of US foreign policy over the past couple decades plus.

Senior US officials want Israel to strike Iran before Washington launches a renewed assault in order to build domestic backing for war. Advisers to President Donald Trump are "privately arguing that an Israeli attack would trigger Iran to retaliate, helping muster support from American voters for a U.S. strike," the outlet writes, citing two people familiar with the discussions.

"The calculus is a political one – that more Americans would stomach a war with Iran if the United States or an ally were attacked first," Politico continues.

The subtext here is that American troops would likely come under retaliation in whatever form such a serious escalation takes. Currently the US is drawing down troops from bases immediately in harm's way, including reportedly in Qatar and Bahrain.

"There’s thinking in and around the administration that the politics are a lot better if the Israelis go first and alone and the Iranians retaliate against us, and give us more reason to take action," one person familiar with the discussions said.

The mood in Washington is said to be that nuclear negotiations with Iran appear increasingly unlikely to succeed - despite some 'positive' headlines out of Geneva - and that "the primary question is becoming when and how the US attacks."

The Politico report suggests Tucker Carlson has assessed it exactly right when days ago he complained, "What I really object to, what makes me mad, is when American leaders, whose job it is to represent Americans, are more loyal to a foreign country than they are to their own."

Indeed the outlet goes so far as to emphasize that "There’s a high likelihood of American casualties. And that comes with lots of political risk" - according to the words of one of the officials interviewed for the story.

Once again the decision-makers are on the brink of throwing American troops under the bus for the sake of another bloody regime change war. They might heed the words of one soldier who over a decade ago expressed that the troops themselves are sick of the pointless 'forever wars'...

Bring the soldiers home... I'd like to see a peacetime Army. ...Israel is more than capable [of fighting its own wars].

🇺🇸This powerful clip is straight from 2012... and man, it rings even truer today in 2026.



The truth doesn't age, perfect time to watch it again.



Source: VetsforRonPaul YT https://t.co/wY7MrEoRcc pic.twitter.com/4p3KV7JIKS — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 26, 2026

Trump himself of course campaigned on starting no new wars, especially in the Middle East. Ironically he's been bragging about ending seven conflicts globally, while standing on the brink of provoking and ordering a new large-scale war breaking out across the whole Mideast region.