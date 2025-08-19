Trump 'Assures' No US Boots On Ground To Enforce A Peace Deal In Ukraine

President Trump has made it clear that he will not send American troops to enforce a possible peace agreement in Ukraine centered on 'security guarantees' - despite having appeared possibly open to the idea just a day earlier.

In a phone interview on Fox News Tuesday morning, Trump was asked what assurances he could offer that American forces wouldn't end up defending Ukraine's borders, and beyond his time in office. The question was based on his campaign and opening months in office - when he repeatedly vowed no more boots on the ground in entangling conflicts abroad.

"You have my assurance, and I’m president," Trump responded. European leaders are pressing for the strongest possible security guarantees for Ukraine, to ensure it can never be attacked in the future, once a peace settlement is reached.

A White House official additionally confirmed on Tuesday that Trump has definitively ruled out deploying US ground forces to Ukraine, according to CNN.

Security guarantees for Ukraine were a central focus between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and seven EU leaders - among them NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The Europeans want clarity on what level of American military support Trump is willing to offer to prevent Russia from regrouping and pursuing further territorial advances after a potential peace deal.

🚨CONFIRMED: No American troops are going into Ukraine:



FOX NEWS: "What kind of assurances do you feel like you have that... it won't be American boots on the ground defending that border?"



TRUMP: "You have my assurance."

pic.twitter.com/xYMSKWYffq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2025

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who was in the White House yesterday alongside France's Macron, is still vowing to press for the most robust guarantees possible.

"Turning to next steps, the Prime Minister outlined that Coalition of the Willing planning teams would meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to further strengthen plans to deliver robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.