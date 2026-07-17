Trump To Attend World Cup Final

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

President Donald Trump plans to attend the final game of the 2026 World Cup, the White House said on July 16.

Trump was traveling on Friday to New York City to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in Washington. He is then slated to take in the Spain–Argentina final on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“His attendance will cap what has been the most watched, more secure, and most successful World Cup in American history,” Leavitt said.

“This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America’s ability to host the world on the grandest stage.”

The United States had previously hosted the World Cup once, in 1994.

More than 80,000 people are expected to attend the World Cup final on Sunday, which kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

Trump regularly attends sporting matches, including an NBA finals game in New York City in July and the Club World Cup final in 2025.

Trump has not attended any World Cup games yet, although members of his Cabinet have watched several in person.

The World Cup featured games in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The U.S. national team earned a spot in the knockout rounds and defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. During that match, the referee handed a red card to American player Folarin Balogun, prompting Trump to call FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

A FIFA committee subsequently suspended the ban that Balogun faced for receiving the red card, enabling the striker to play against Belgium. The United States lost 1–4 in the July 6 game.

Belgium went on to lose to Spain, which then knocked out favorite France. Argentina beat England in the other semifinal.

Argentina won the previous World Cup in 2022 and also has two other triumphs. Spain won the World Cup in 2010 in its sole final appearance.

The two sides have only met once before at the World Cup. Argentina won the 1966 match 2–1.

Infantino said in June that he and Trump would jointly deliver the World Cup trophy to whichever team wins the championship match.

“We will be together with the president enjoying the final and handing the trophy to the winner, of course, together,” Infantino said at the time.

Infantino has praised Trump in the past and awarded him FIFA’s inaugural peace prize in 2025 for the president’s efforts to bring about peace agreements in the Middle East and elsewhere.