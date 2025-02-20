US Abruptly Cancels Media Conference After Zelensky Met With Trump's Ukraine Envoy

Retired US Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, is in Kiev where on Thursday he had an (apparently) brief meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

A scheduled post-meeting news conference has been unexpectedly canceled, though no reason was immediately forthcoming, according to a Ukrainian official, presidential spokesman Serhii Nikiforov. The US side made no comment upon the presser's cancelation.

The Associated Press observes, "When the meeting began, photographers and video journalists were allowed into a room where the two men shook hands before sitting across from each other at a table at the presidential office in Kyiv."

NYT: Keith Kellogg, center, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Tuesday before traveling to Ukraine. Getty Images

What's the latest in the growing feud that let up to this?

President Trump on Wednesday night continued bashing Ukraine's Zelensky, this time describing that his officials treated Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent "rudely" during his visit to Kiev last week.

Trump further said that Zelensky chose to sleep instead of meeting with the high-ranking American official to discuss the White House proposed mineral rights deal. "Zelensky was sleeping and unavailable to meet him," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump's comments:

Trump exposes Zelensky's disgusting treatment of Treasury Sec Bessent, who says may scrap Russia sanctions pic.twitter.com/otuHppZFrn — RT (@RT_com) February 20, 2025

The Treasury Secretary had "traveled many hours on the train, which is a dangerous trip," Trump added, characterizing the whole visit as futile given the Ukrainians "told him 'no'" on the deal for America to acquire 50% of the country's rare earth minerals.

Trump's anti-Zelensky rhetoric, which included him calling him a "dictator" yesterday, has grown to the point that many pundits see that the Ukrainian president's exit is nigh. Trump is pressuring Kiev for new elections, which would require parliament to change the constitution.

Vice President J.D. Vance also warned Wednesday that Zelensky will only bring harm on himself should be continue 'badmouthing' President Trump. This was in reference to Zelensky asserting that Trump is living in a Russian "disinformation space".

Via Financial Post

Vance's warnings were conveyed in an interview published in the Daily Mail:

"The idea that Zelensky is going to change the president’s mind by badmouthing him in public media, everyone who knows the president will tell you that is an atrocious way to deal with this administration," Vance said. "We obviously love the Ukrainian people," but "we obviously think that this war needs to come to a rapid close," he added.

And Vance followed with a reminder: "That is the policy of the president of the United States. It is not based on Russian disinformation."

Elon Musk has defended the Trump admin's fierce critique of Zelensky. For example, Musk had tweeted out the following list by prominent pro-Trump account @DC_Draino:

Want to know why Trump called Zelensky a Dictator? Here are the FACTS: He’s in year 6 of his 5 year term

Declared martial law Feb 2022 and has banned elections since then

Banned 11 political parties

Passed law in 2022 to censor journalists and combined all news into one gov’t station

Journalists investigating his corruption get conscripted and thrown on the front lines to die

The list ended with the observation that "Even Saddam Hussein held elections!" We should add to this list the ongoing persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church by the Zelensky government, merely because it maintains spiritual communion with the Moscow Patriarchate.

Must watch. The truth about the Ukraine persecution of the canonical Church. https://t.co/4xpUyxSfKL — Fr. Michael Lillie (@FrLillie) February 20, 2025

At this point, many pundits believe it's only a matter of time before there's a change in Ukraine's government. European leaders are of course rallying around Zelensky, but the pressure and power of Washington is a different matter, and in essence Trump is warning that if the Zelensky doesn't achieve peace, there will be drastic changes in Kiev.