Trump-Bibi Meeting: US Will "Knock The Hell" Out Of Iran If Nuke Sites Rebuilt

Among the more notable moments during President Trump's visit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while hosting him at the Mar-a-Lago resort Monday, came when the two discussed potential future military action against Iran.

Trump threatened to "knock the hell" out of Iran if the country starts rebuilding its nuclear program again, after the US major June 'bunker-busting' strikes on three nuclear facilities as part of the June war.

AFP via Getty Images

Trump warned that the US would "have to knock them down" if there are any signs of reconstruction at either Fordow, Natanz, or Isfahan.

He said the following while standing beside his close Israeli ally Netanyahu:

"Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again," Trump said. "And if they are we're going to have to knock them down." "We'll knock the hell out of them," Trump added. "But hopefully that's not happening."

This is music to Netanyahu's ears, also as he reportedly pressed his US counterpart on greenlighting possible new strikes on Iranian ballistic missile sites, which Israel says constitutes a threat to the whole region.

Another interesting moment came when Trump encouraged Israel to "get along" with Syria, after constant and ongoing military incursions into Syrian territory.

Somewhat comically, Trump said: "The new President of Syria is working very hard to do a good job, he really is... You're not going to get a choir boy to lead Syria... So, I hope they're going to get along."

'Choir boy' likely alludes to the fact that President Ahmed Sharaa is the founder of al-Qaeda in Syria, and once was even the envoy of the head of ISIS.

When Assad was overthrown in December of last year, this took out a major player in the 'pro-Iran axis' in the region, and removed a big problem for Israel. Of course, Syria also had the best Russian-made anti-air defenses in the whole region. But now Syria is fragmented and weak, and easier for Israel to control, just as Netanyahu and the US-Gulf axis desired.

Trump delivers a strong pro-Israel statement, says Netanyahu has done a tremendous job defending his country and working with his administration and warns that they may team up again in another big victory if Iran gets cute. pic.twitter.com/xnsoKNeTTc — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) December 29, 2025

As for Gaza, the two leaders agreed that there should be a deal to continue the Gaza ceasefire "quickly" - but it remains that disarming Hamas is the main sticking point.

But this is easier said than done, as Hamas still has enough armed members to keep an insurgency going, even if on a small scale, possibly for years to come.