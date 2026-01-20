Trump Calls UK Chagos Deal "Great Stupidity" - Demonstrates Greenland Must Be Taken

Venezuela, Cuba, Greenland, Canada... and now President Trump sets his sights on 'defending' America's influence over the tiny but strategically important Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia and the Chagos islands.

Early Tuesday the US president on social media blasted the UK government led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, branding Britain's prior agreement to hand sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius as an act of "great stupidity" and "total weakness."

via AP

Washington had backed the arrangement last year under the Joe Biden administration, which transfers the Indian Ocean territory to Mauritius while allowing the UK to retain access to the Diego Garcia air base under a 99-year lease. He has claimed the deal means the UK is planning to "give away the island of Diego Garcia".

In his Truth Social post, Trump took aim at the deal under which London would surrender sovereignty while leasing back the strategically critical military base on the islands, including Diego Garcia - where US forces also have a base. He took the opportunity to say the move underscored exactly why he wants the United States to take control of Greenland.

"The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired. Denmark and its European Allies have to DO THE RIGHT THING," Trump wrote as his concluding sentence in the message.

Despite that Diego Garcia lies some 1,000 miles from the nearest continent (that's how far the southern tip of India is), it hosts a highly secretive UK-US military base - and has since the 1970s.

At this point its inhabitants are all military personnel and contractors, after over 900 Chagossian inhabitants were forcibly removed to make way for the military base in the 1960s.

The remote airbase has at times been used by the United States to attack targets in the Middle East. For example, typically just ahead of any potential or threatened Iran strike, the US begins building up aerial assets and forces at Diego Garcia.

For further background: "The U.K. purchased the islands for the equivalent of around $4 million, CBS News partner BBC News reported, but Mauritius had long argued that it was forced to give the islands away in order to achieve its independence in 1968. The U.K. invited the U.S. to build a military base on the island of Diego Garcia, and it has become a cornerstone of American defense infrastructure in the vast Indian Ocean region."