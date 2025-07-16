Trump Clarifies No Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine, Declares "I'm On Nobody's Side"

Only this week are further contents of a July 4 phone call between Presidents Trump and Zelensky being revealed, but it comes amid accusations of fake news and taking statements out of context.

"Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? … Can you hit St Petersburg too?" - that's reportedly what Trump posed to the Ukrianian leader in their July 4th call, which came the day following the president had a disappointing call Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky responded: "Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons." All of this is according to a report in Financial Times, which the White House is now pushing back against. The FT presented the exchange as indicative of a new US approach of quietly encouraging Ukraine's military to strike Moscow and other targets deeper inside Russia.

Anadolu via Getty Images

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said the FT's framing of the call was misleading and without proper context. "The Financial Times is notorious for taking words wildly out of context to get clicks because their paper is dying," she has stated.

Trump sought to clarify in remarks to reporters on Tuesday that Zelensky "shouldn’t target Moscow" and proclaimed in interesting and ironic remarks that he's "on nobody’s side" - but that simply he wants the killing to stop.

The major announcement which had been planned for Monday did not include any new package of offensive long-range missiles (that the public knowns about at least).

"President Trump was merely asking a question, not encouraging further killing. He’s working tirelessly to stop the killing and end this war," Leavitt has added.

All of this helped paint a picture of Trump doing a complete 180 on Ukraine policy. To some extent he has - given he has continued sending Kiev arms packages, albeit 'defensive' in nature, supposedly. More anti-air defenses have been approved, despite that America's own stockpiles are being depleted.

But clearly the White House is somewhat feeling the sting of pushback and angry criticism from among the Right and Trump's base.

Trump has blasted the below FT reporting as fake news...

Breaking: Donald Trump has privately encouraged Ukraine to step up deep strikes on Russian territory, even asking Volodymyr Zelenskyy whether he could strike Moscow if the US provided long-range weapons, according to people briefed on the discussions. https://t.co/Z7jB4GaDzM pic.twitter.com/kyeaZJi0jV — Financial Times (@FT) July 15, 2025

Tucker Carlson has also been merciless in blasting Trump for keeping the proxy war going in Ukraine, due to US deep involvement.

The reality is that Washington could force Zelensky to the negotiating table, and to finally make serious compromises - including territorial concessions - by merely stopping the arms and ammo flow altogether.