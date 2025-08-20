Trump Clarifies: No US Boots On The Ground In Ukraine

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Following Monday’s otherwise extremely positive White House peace conference, one disturbing prospect arose.

What? https://t.co/8OTOk2d3Se — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) August 18, 2025

That’s not what many Americans anted to hear, and certainly not what was promised during Trump’s campaign.

The White House quickly realised that and Trump has issued a clarification that somewhat allays concerns.

.@POTUS on what the European leaders said to him: "They want to get back to leading their countries. They're consumed with this far more than we are... There will be some form of security. It can't be NATO because that's just not something that would ever, ever happen." pic.twitter.com/aHKprrtz5Q — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 19, 2025

Trump guaranteed that while US planes may patrol skies in a post peace security deal, no troops will be stationed on the ground.

“You have my assurance, and I’m President,” Trump confirmed.

“There will be some form of security. It can’t be NATO because that’s just not something that would ever, ever happen, it couldn’t,” Trump further outlined.

“When it comes to security [the Europeans are] willing to put people on the ground, we’re willing to help them with things, especially… by air because nobody has the kind of stuff we have,” he asserted.

He lays it down: no NATO cover, just tailored SECURITY without dragging America into another permanent quagmire. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) August 19, 2025

Trump revealed Monday that Putin had agreed to accept security guarantees for Ukraine as part of a peace deal.

“I think the European nations are going to take a lot of the burden, we’re going to help them, we’re going to make it very secure,” Trump remarked.

The UK, in contrast to the US, has already said it is willing to send troops into Ukraine “from day one” of a peace deal, according to British Defence Minister John Healey.

Trump also revealed that under Biden, Putin “had no communication with the White House for years as people died” and “wouldn’t talk to the people from Europe.”

“That was part of the problem,” he contiuned, noting that relations had been severely “fractured.”

“In this case, two to tango. They have to have somewhat of a relationship. Otherwise, we’re just wasting a lot of time,” Trump said of Putin and Zelensky along with other European leaders.

Trump clearly cares about ending the killing, noting “if I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty— I want to try and get to heaven, if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well. I hear I’m really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

The full interview is below:

X version:

🚨JUST IN: President Trump's 🇺🇸Morning interview with Fox News, and Friends, and his thoughts on yesterday’s EPIC White House Peace Summit. pic.twitter.com/aIJZV63UMN — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) August 19, 2025

