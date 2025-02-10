Trump 'Committed To Buying & Owning Gaza' As Poll Shows Little Support Among US Public

President Trump has reiterated his proposal to take control of Gaza, saying he is committed to “buying and owning” the war-ravaged enclave in comments given to reporters Sunday aboard Air Force One. Trump described that Gaza should be thought of as a "big real estate site" and that neighboring and regional Arab states could be tasked with handling its redevelopment.

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it,” Trump told the press pool while flying to the Super Bowl in New Orleans.

"But we’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back. There’s nothing to move back into. The place is a demolition site."

USAF image

Addressing the question of the hundreds of thousands of internally displaced, he said of Gazans, "If we could give them a home in a safer area – the only reason they’re talking about returning to Gaza is they don’t have an alternative. When they have an alternative, they don’t want to return to Gaza." However, videos over the past days and week have shown families pouring back into the north, most often by food and carrying possessions on their backs.

He didn't put a timeline on this ultra-controversial plan which has sparked international backlash, but the president again called Gaza a "demolition site" and said the "remainder will be demolished. You can’t live in those buildings right now. We’ll make into a good site for future development by … somebody."

But Trump is perhaps not taking into full account that Hamas to some extent already has "moved back" in, and is especially showing its continued strength and presence in the south of the enclave, parading well-armed battalion sized units in places like Khan Yunis during the recent hostage handover ceremonies.

A Sunday Hamas statement responded, "Our Palestinian people will thwart all displacement and deportation plans. Gaza belongs to its people."

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Trump’s proposal as "revolutionary" and "creative" - however he's yet to address whether the plan could actually be accomplished without years of further fighting in Gaza. Hamas has not in fact been fully dislodged, and could probably wage a guerrilla campaign from the tunnels for years yet to come.

Meanwhile, among the American public, there's clearly little enthusiasm for Trump's plan...

...with a new CBS News/YouGov poll showing only 13% of those surveyed believing it's a "good idea" - and with 47% responding it is a "bad idea". Another 40% expressed that they are "unsure" or that it "depends".

The White House has sought to downplay the possibility of sending American troops, though it's unclear how Trump's Gaza plan would play out on any practical ground level.