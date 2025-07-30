Trump Could Pull Up To 30% Of US Troops Currently In Europe

Via Remix News,

In line with its review of all troops stationed around the world, the U.S. could cut 30 percent of forces in Europe, according to sources close to the Pentagon cited by Politico. The Do Rzeczy news portal asks what this will mean for Poland.

President Trump has already announced his intention to seriously revamp America’s military strategy and presence, with final conclusions from the Global Posture Review expected this September.

Reasons given have included the need to focus on new initiatives, budgetary concerns, and tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

New priorities are a big turnaround from the U.S.’s previous commitment to Ukraine, and on the chopping block are some 20,000 troops who deployed to the continent after that war began.

Between 90,000 and 100,000 U.S. troops are currently stationed across Europe, with the largest contingent (35,000 troops) in Germany, home to the Ramstein Air Base, the center for U.S. air operations and satellite communications, and Grafenwöhr, the largest U.S. training ground outside of Poland.

But given the size of the reduction cited, American forces in the CEE could also be sent home or elsewhere.

Back in April, there were concerns regarding possible U.S. troop relocation in Poland, specifically from the base in Jasionka, which serves as the epicenter from which all transports are sent to Ukraine.

Now, it seems even more likely that Trump may want to shift focus from the war there.

The timing could not be worse for those who believe Putin is looking to potentially attack inside NATO territory.

There is, however, also the concern from the U.S., specifically Trump’s circle, that European countries must up their own military capabilities and spending.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has said, “The United States cannot be the long-term guarantor of the entire continent’s security,” as he calls on European allies to increase defense budgets and expand their armed forces within NATO.

