Trump Denies Rift With Netanyahu, Says PM 'Fought Hard & Bravely'

US President Donald Trump denied that he has grown "frustrated" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing the leader who remains 'wanted' by the International Criminal Court (ICC) as someone who has "a tough situation."

Asked during a televised interview with Fox News if he was frustrated by the Israeli premier, Trump said, “No, look, he’s got a tough situation. You have to remember, there was October 7 that everyone forgets. It was one of the most violent days in the history of the world, not the Middle East, the world, when you look at the tapes.”

"Bibi, he’s an angry man, and he should be because of October 7, and he’s been hurt badly by that, but in another way, he’s been sort of helped because I think he’s fought hard and bravely," he added.

Trump made his comments as the Israeli military expanded its invasion of northern Gaza, killing hundreds of starving Palestinians.

According to several Israeli media reports, the military plans to capture all of Gaza and forcibly displace the population to an area between the Egyptian border and the newly established Morag axis.

"[Gaza's] population will be moved. One thing will be clear: There will be no in-and-out. We'll call up reserves to come and hold territory – we're not going to enter and then exit the area, only to carry out raids afterward. That's not the plan. The intention is the opposite of that," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated earlier this month.

Trump's interview with Fox News occurred upon his return from his tour of West Asia, during which he visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, securing hundreds of billions in investment pledges.

Ahead of his trip, multiple western media outlets reported that the US president had "lost patience" with Netanyahu and decided to "move on" with pursuing US goals in the region without waiting for Israel.