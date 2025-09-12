Trump Downplays Drone Incursion Into Poland As Likely 'Mistake', Angering NATO Allies

In a bit of a surprise twist given all the hype and dangerous escalation this week which saw Poland and NATO scramble jets, President Donald Trump has downplayed Poland's accusation that Russian drones intentionally invated its airspace this week.

Trump in addressing the dangerous incident to reporters Thursday suggested it "could have been a mistake". Prime Minister Donald Tusk, citing the NATO eastern flank country's military said that in the early hours of Wednesday, three Russian drones were shot down - among a total of 19 which crossed into Polish airspace.

Crashed drone remnants in Poland, via AP

When asked about these claims, Trump responded that it "could have been a mistake… But regardless, I’m not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. But hopefully it’s going to come to an end."

Warsaw and NATO officials condemned the "act of aggression" which they along with Ukrainian officials asserted was an intentional provocation. Tusk said it was an "unprecedented" incursion into the sovereign territory of a NATO member.

Despite Trump now surprising allies by downplaying it, Warsaw and Kiev are getting the intended effect, given BBC is reporting the additional build-up of allied defenses in Eastern Europe:

In response to the drone incursion, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic said they would send defenses to Poland, while Lithuania would receive a German brigade and greater warning of Russian attacks on Ukraine that could cross over. Germany also said it would "intensify its engagement along Nato's eastern border" and extend and expand air policing over Poland. Later France's Emmanuel Macron announced the country would send three Rafale fighter jets to help protect Poland's airspace. "We will not yield to Russia's growing intimidation," Macron said.

Trump continued downplaying the incident in a Friday morning FOX appearance, saying of the drones "they were actually knocked down and they fell"...

Fox: What are you gonna do about Putin? Because we just saw these drones in Poland.



Trump: I'm not gonna defend anybody but they were actually knocked down and they fell. But you should not be close to Poland anyway.pic.twitter.com/jJe7Cbc0p7 — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 12, 2025

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has pointed out that the drones flew from Ukraine into Poland, and there have been prior such episodes - suggesting mistaken identity or else a Ukrainian false flag. Russia has essentially denying it had anything to do with the drones - but Poland says it has recovered many from the ground - one of which crashed on a house. They appear to have been what are widely described as 'decoy' drones and not attack or suicide UAVs.

Poland is not happy with Trump's ambiguous response, with officials rejecting his explanation:

Poland's most senior officials on Friday dismissed President Trump's suggestion that a major Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace could have been a mistake by Vladimir Putin's military. "We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn't. And we know it," Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in a message posted on social media. Polish authorities said they had recovered parts of 17 Russian-made drones, which fell without causing any injuries or major damage in the east of the country on Wednesday.

Trump appears to favour de-escalation following Russian drones allegedly entering Poland's airspace pic.twitter.com/LOafBQx9YE — Glenn Diesen (@Glenn_Diesen) September 12, 2025

Russia's Defense Ministry said Wednesday that the range of its UAVs typically deployed do not exceed 700 km - suggesting that such a breach was not possible based on the distance. The MoD said it is open to holding direct consultations with the Polish government to resolve the matter.