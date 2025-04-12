Trump Envoy In First 'Direct, Constructive' Contact With Iran After Laying Down Red Line

Not very much happened at the much-anticipated 'indirect' meeting between Iranian and US delegations in Oman on Saturday. While Tehran has been emphasizing the indirect nature of the dialogue, President Trump and his top officials have been calling these 'direct' talks.

The main 'positive' is that the two sides didn't yell each other out the room, or make new accusations - instead they agreed to keep the diplomatic engagement going.

"Iran and the United States will hold more negotiations next week over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program, Iranian state television reported Saturday at the end of the first round of talks between the two countries since President Donald Trump returned to the White House," The Associated Press reports as the meeting wrapped up.

As for whether they were 'direct' or not, Iranian state did say that Trump regional onvoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "briefly spoke in the presence of the Omani foreign minister" at the end of the talks.

This does indeed mark the first direct interaction between the Islamic Republic and the Trump administration. It is Trump during his first term who pulled the US out of the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal (in April 2018).

The Iranian side has announced that the next round of talks will take place April 19, in a clear sing that both sides could be ready to do a new deal. This is precisely what Trump has demanded - the inking of a new nuclear deal - while threatening military action against Tehran. Trump has also warned that Israel might 'lead' such strikes on nuclear facilities.

According to more details from Muscat, Oman on Saturday:

American officials did not immediately acknowledge the Iranian reports, which Tehran likely speeded out to its public ahead of a possible Trump post on a social media. But declaring that the two sides spoke face-to-face — even if briefly — suggests the negotiations went well. The talks began at around 3:30 p.m. local. The two sides spoke for over two hours at a location in the outskirts of Oman, ending the talks around 5:50 p.m. local time. The convoy believed to be carrying Witkoff returned to Muscat, the capital of Oman, before disappearing into traffic around a neighborhood that is home to the U.S. Embassy.

Baghaei in follow-up stated that "The objective of the Islamic Republic of Iran is very clear — we have only one goal, and that is to safeguard Iran’s national interests."

"We are giving a genuine and honest opportunity to diplomacy, so that through dialogue, we can move forward on the nuclear issue on one hand, and more importantly for us, the lifting of sanctions," he added. No one is in the mood for war (though perhaps Israel?).

“Look, this is just a beginning. So it is natural that, at this stage, both sides will present their foundational positions through the Omani mediator," Baghaei continued. "Therefore, we do not expect this round of negotiations to be lengthy."

Witkoff had previewed to The Wall Street Journal just ahead of the trip, "I think our position begins with dismantlement of your program. That is our position today."

He added: "Where our red line will be, there can’t be weaponization of your nuclear capability." However Iran has maintained all along that its program is only for peaceful nuclear energy to meet the nation's power needs, and further several Ayatollah's have declared nuclear weapons to be 'unIslamic'.

But recent conflict with Israel means Tehran is likely eyeing escalation of its program, possibly seeing in this the only final deterrent to Israel, and the potential for US-led regime change (as happened in neighboring Iraq and Afghanistan).