Trump Envoy To Join Gaza Ceasefire Talks In Qatar

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said Tuesday that he was traveling to Qatar to take part in Gaza hostage and ceasefire negotiations with Biden administration officials.

Chances of a deal seem slim as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made clear he has no intention of ending the genocidal war, and Hamas is saying any deal must lead to a permanent ceasefire, but Witkoff insisted progress was being made.

Left: Steve Witkoff

"We’re making a lot of progress, and I don’t want to say too much because I think they’re doing a really good job back in Doha," Witkoff, a real estate investor, said at a press conference with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Witkoff said he was "really hopeful that by the inaugural, we’ll have some good things to announce on behalf of the president." When asked what has been impeding a deal, Witkoff declined to answer. "I believe we’ve been on the verge of [a deal]. I don’t want to discuss what’s delayed it — no point to be negative in any way," he said.

Standing alongside Witkoff, Trump repeated his threat that there would be "all hell to pay" if Hamas doesn’t start releasing hostages by his inauguration on January 20.

"If those hostages aren’t back — if they’re not back by the time I get into office — all hell will break out in the Middle East and it will not be good for Hamas and it will not be good, frankly, for anyone. All hell will break out. I don’t have to say anymore, but that’s what it is and they should have been back a long time ago," Trump said.

The president-elect has vowed to be a staunch supporter of Israel, as he was in his first term, and said on Monday that he was the "best friend that Israel ever had."

According to media reports, Hamas has released a list of 34 hostages it is willing to release as part of the first phase of a ceasefire deal in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

The Times of Israel reported that a potential deal that’s on the table would only involve a six to seven-week temporary ceasefire. Relatives of Israelis still held in Gaza are calling for the government to pursue a comprehensive deal that releases all the hostages and brings an end to the conflict.

Trump: "If those hostages aren't back by the time I get into office, all hell will break out in the Middle East. And it will not be good for Hamas. And it will not be good frankly for anyone." pic.twitter.com/z5sPKF2xXt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 7, 2025

During previous rounds of negotiations, Netanyahu sabotaged the chances of a deal by constantly declaring that he wouldn't agree to a permanent truce and adding new demands.