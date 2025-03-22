Witkoff To Tucker: The 'Elephant In The Room' Which Will Decide Peace In Ukraine

Tucker Carlson has just released a wide-ranging new interview with Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who has also been deeply involved in efforts for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine war.

Witkoff has been active in the Saudi hosted talks between the US and Russia, as well as between the US and Ukraine, with more rounds of talks set for Monday. Perhaps the most interesting part of the interview came when Witkoff addressed the key, central issue to achieving the end of the war.

The US top envoy described the question of the fate of the annexed territories in Ukraine's east as "an elephant in the room" that "no one wants to talk about."

"They’re Russian-speaking. There have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule," Witkoff told Carlson.

Witkoff admitted that militarily and politically, Moscow now exercises full control over the bulk of these territories, as Ukraine forces continue to be steadily retreating from their remaining holdouts in Donetsk.

Putin had first described in February 2022 that the people of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions are "our citizens forever" - and soon after a series of referendums resulted in their absorption into the Russian Federation.

Witkoff in the interview actually struggled to identify or say the names of the territories, which he numbered at five - noting that Crimea remains hotly disputed as well.

"When that gets settled... this has always been the issue" - Witkoff continued, describing that this is the question likely to finally resolve the war. He asked, "Will the world acknowledge that those are Russian territories?"

But that's when he noted that there are serious domestic issued in Ukraine which would make such a significant territorial concession very difficult. "Can Zelensky survive politically if he acknowledges this?" Witkoff questioned.

Watch the clip below:

It’s clear from this that the only difference between Steve Witkoff’s and Vladmir Putin’s views on the war in Ukraine is that Putin actually knows the names of all the five Ukrainian regions he wants to keep. pic.twitter.com/3f6hGyzVvo — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) March 22, 2025

Trump officials, behind closed doors at least, have probably fully admitted that Ukraine is never getting these territories back. There have been reports that the White House is recently pressuring Kiev to be open to territorial concessions.

Zelensky has of course remained resistant to this, but how long can he hold out?

* * *

Watch the full Tucker interview below...