Trump Expected In Israel Sunday To Address Knesset, Firm Up Gaza Peace Deal

President Trump is expected to make a 'lightning fast' visit to Israel this weekend, in order to proclaim and celebrate the Gaza peace deal which both warring sides just agreed to, and which is expected to take full effect with the release of hostages within days.

Kan public broadcaster is reporting that the US may only be on the ground for 8 hours total and that "discussions are ongoing" regarding planning and logistics. Trump declared social media Wednesday that the sides had taken the "first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace," and that this marks "a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding nations, and the United States of America."

Citing Kan, Israeli media reports that "Trump is currently slated to land at 3 p.m. on Sunday, where he will take part in a ceremony at Ben Gurion airport. There will also be ceremonies at the Knesset and at the Western Wall." PM Netanyahu has reportedly invited him to address the Knesset. Trump has accepted the invitation.

He is then expected to take off from the airport later that same night, though reports say that accommodations are being set up for him and his entourage at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem.

Further, "According to Maariv, the US embassy has asked the hotel to clear two floors for Trump and his team starting Saturday night, forcing the pricey lodging to evict guests staying there for the Sukkot holiday, when Jerusalem typically swells with Jewish visitors."

Prior to Trump's tentative arrival this coming weekend, US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s influential son-in-law Jared Kushner, the latter who doesn't actually have a formal position or title within the administration, are expected to fly to Israel this week.

Israel will still formalize the agreement in a Thursday evening cabinet meeting, and sporadic fighting has still been reported in the Strip throughout the day.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is among those who have "praised the great efforts made by President Trump and all mediators to reach this agreement."

And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had "a very moving and warm conversation" with Trump in which they "congratulated each other on the historic achievement of signing the agreement to release all the hostages," according to an official statement.