Trump Expects Hamas Answer In 24 Hours On 'Final' Peace Proposal

President Donald Trump announced Friday that it would likely become clear within 24 hours whether Hamas would accept what he described as a "final proposal" for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza.

He also mentioned in the fresh statement that he had discussions with Saudi Arabia about broadening the Abraham Accords, in reference to the normalization agreements between Israel and certain Gulf nations established during his first term in office.

Via CNN/AP

On Tuesday Trump said that Israel had agreed to the terms required for a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas, during which both sides would aim to work toward ending the lengthy war which has been raging in the wake of the Oct.7, 2023 terror attacks.

A Hamas official on Thursday told the BBC that the Palestinian militant group is now "ready and serious" to reach a deal if it ended the war.

That was in reaction to President Trump having said that Israel has agreed to the "necessary conditions" to finalize the proposed 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

Trump said the US would "work with all parties to end the War" - in a post on Truth Social. However, no details have been given on this particular ceasefire plan. Israel has not confirmed it agreed to any specific conditions as of yet.

"I hope... that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better - IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," Trump wrote. But what will the consequences be if Hamas refuses - more bombing of the Gaza Strip?

Some details revealed in Israeli media have been presented as follows:

According to an unsourced Channel 12 report Thursday, Trump has offered a direct guarantee to Hamas that if it agrees to the so-called Witkoff framework — which includes the release of 10 living hostages in two phases and 18 bodies in three phases over the course of a 60-day ceasefire — the US will ensure efforts continue to reach a lasting end to the conflict. Israel is also believed to be under heavy US pressure to clinch a ceasefire deal ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trip to Washington for talks with Trump next week. The prime minister is set to visit the White House on Monday.

Trump also said Friday that Gazans have "been through hell" and that "I want the people of Gaza to be safe." But he didn't directly answer when a reporter asked if the US is still considering taking any security responsibility over the Gaza Strip as part of the proposed truce plan.

Trump, in response to a question about whether he intends to control the Gaza Strip: I want the people of Gaza to be safe; that’s more important than anything else. They’ve been through hell pic.twitter.com/pcXiPpwDBz — mahmoud khalil (@zorba222) July 3, 2025

The plan that the Trump administration floated in February included the permanent relocation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, and turning the land into a Mediterranean resort destination.

No Arab or neighboring nation has stepped forward to say they would accept more Palestinian refugees. Almost all regional states have historically absorbed at least tens or hundreds of thousands. American security contractors are currently present in the Gaza Strip, controversially as part of a US and Israeli-backed humanitarian aid distribution program.