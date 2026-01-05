Trump Flips, Has More Info: Ukraine Didn't Target Putin Residence With Drones

President Trump has now made clear that he has reversed his position on the alleged Ukrainian massive drone attack on Russian President Putin's residence last week.

Trump explained to reporters that he's now been given a chance to be presented with more information, based on intelligence briefings and other undisclosed data which has come to light. He says Ukraine was not responsible, after previously seeming to agree with Kremlin allegations, which Trump had earlier called "deeply concerning".

The US President explained American officials had determined that Ukraine did not do it. According to his newest remarks:

Trump said that "something happened nearby" Putin’s residence but that Americans officials didn't find the Russian president’s residence was targeted. "I don’t believe that strike happened," Trump told reporters as he traveled back to Washington on Sunday after spending two weeks at his home in Florida. "We don’t believe that happened, now that we’ve been able to check."

On December 29 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Ukraine launched multiple drones toward Putin’s official residence in the northwestern Novgorod region, describing that the drone wave was in the dozens, but that Russian air defenses intercepted all them.

The timing was further interesting given that just the day prior Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Florida to meet Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate to take up the issue of the stalled 20-point peace plan.

As for this week, the whole world is talking about Trump's removal of Venezuelan President Maduro by military force, which likely also had elements of a coup from within, based on Venezuelan officials cooperating with the CIA and US military.

This Latin American intervention against a Putin ally is likely to further complicate talks to achieve Ukraine peace.

The Kremlin has already blasted the blatant 'double standard' - given Washington has spent years berating Moscow for the Ukraine 'special military operation - yet now effortlessly invades a country in its own backyard.

Now, after the US intervention against Venezuela, Putin will see less incentive in making any kind of peace deal which falls anything short of Russia's complete and maximalist demands.

China could also get more aggressive in its anti-Washington rhetoric, as its citizens have been loudly highlighting American hypocrisy on the Taiwan issue.