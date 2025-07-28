Trump On Gaza: "We Have To Get The Kids Fed"

President Donald Trump while speaking from Scotland in the context of his bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued rare acknowledgement of the severe hunger and malnutrition crisis which has gripped Gaza.

The president said he has been in current contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on getting humanitarian aid into Gaza. He said: "We have to get the kids fed."

Via Reuters

He also stated the escalating humanitarian situation in the enclave is "terrible" - amid reports is Israeli media that Gaza hospitals have disclosed 14 cases of death by starvation and malnutrition in the last 24 hours alone, including two children. There have been dozens of daily reported deaths from hunger this month.

Trump further touted that Washington sent $60 million dedicated to food aid just last week, but there has been immense controversy over how this gets distributed on the ground, amid ongoing accusations that the Israeli military frequently fires on Palestinians seeking aid access.

"We only hope the food goes to the people that need it," said Trump. At one point, he even said the US needs a "thank you" for its humanitarian efforts.

"We're gonna be getting some good, strong food. We can save a lot of people. Those kids - that's real starvation. I see it. You can't fake that." "We're gonna be even more involved. We did some airlifts, airdrops. And the people are running for it. And, the PM is gonna help us, they're very effective with that." "It's not very hard to do."

There was also this comment which constitutes a break with Netanyahu's assessment:

"Based on television, I would say not particularly because those children look very hungry," Trump said when asked if he agreed with Netanyahu. Later he said, "There is real starvation in Gaza — you can't fake that."

Currently, the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) oversees aid distribution in Gaza, and assists in security for the various distribution centers. Very controversially, the organization contracts with American security personnel.

🇮🇱🇺🇸🇵🇸Trump says he is speaking to Bibi on getting humanitarian aid into Gaza:



"We have to get the kids fed" pic.twitter.com/dPWM4bu3uT — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) July 28, 2025

The UN and other international groups have accused Tel Aviv and Washington of sidelining organizations with more experience. Critics say this has resulted in shooting deaths as sites become overwhelmed with starving masses of people.

Britain alongside regional partners is said to be organizing more airdrops over Gaza - another deeply controversial policy given that in the past some civilians have died as a result of the airdrops crushing their homes and tents. Also, past airdrops in the sea have resulted in drownings amid desperate attempts to access the aid.