Trump: Hamas Will Be "Hunted Down" After "Disappointing" Doha Talks Fail To Release Hostages

We reported Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has recalled his negotiating team from Qatar as Gaza ceasefire talks have floundered. There were never high expectations, except perhaps in some White House public statements, and another potential chance to free the remaining hostages has come and gone.

President Trump on Friday expressed 'disappointment' that the remaining living and deceased captives will not be returned after the talks once again broke down.

Image source: Shutterstock

Trump was asked by reporters before departing for Scotland about the possibility of speaking to Netanyahu or pressuring him over humanitarian aid, as widespread reports say hundreds of Palestinian deaths are happening due to rising hunger in the Gaza Strip.

"I speak to him, but I can’t tell you what I speak to him about," Trump responded. "I told you when you get down to those last 20 hostages… It’s going to be very hard for Hamas to make a deal because they lose their shield, they lose their cover. We got a lot of them out."

The statements came close to appearing to accept that no other hostages will be released. "It’s sort of disappointing," Trump acknowledged.

Earlier this month the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced an expansion of ground operations in Gaza, and into the central part of the Strip. This also comes as scores of Palestinians are killed daily, with in some instances shootings happening while large groups rush aid stations.

It has long been clear that Netanyahu is seeking a final military solution, and wants the total eradication of Hamas. But hostage victims' families are outraged, and have been demonstrating in Tel Aviv almost daily.

Trump further commented on the $30 million that the US recently allocated to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation:

“We hope the money gets there because that money gets taken, the food gets taken,” Trump says, adding that the US will still give more money. He claims that the majority of aid for Gaza comes from the US and that “no other country other than us gives anything.”

Ultimately, Trump's fresh comments appear to back Netanyahu in his goal of the total military defeat of Hamas. He underscored the Israelis "are gonna have to fight and they are gonna have to clean it up — you will have to get rid [of Hamas]."

"Now they are going to be hunted down," Trump then declared, in one of the firmest statements to date backing the Netanyahu war-time strategy.

Trump on Gaza: "Hamas didn't really want to make a deal. I think they want to die ... they're gonna have to finish the job ... they're gonna have to fight and they're gonna have to clean it up. You're gonna have to get rid of it." pic.twitter.com/P8RvwnE0DT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 25, 2025

But something which has gone largely under-reported is the IDF has suffered a steady trickle of casualties on a weekly basis. There are likely still thousands, possibly tens of thousands, of Hamas and Islamic Jihad insurgents operating from the miles of tunnels underneath Gaza. They can ambush Israeli patrols in small teams, as has been amply documented in harrowing battlefield videos showing tanks and armored carriers blown up.