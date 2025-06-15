Trump Hints At 'Possible' US Entry Into War Amid Stepped-Up Israeli Daytime Attacks On Tehran

After Saturday reports widely said that Israel requested direct US military assistance in attacking Iranian nuclear sites, President Trump in fresh comments to ABC News has begun to change the White House tune a little, as he now says it's 'possible' the US 'could get involved' in the Israel-Iran conflict.

He told ABC's Rachel Scott that "it's possible we could get involved" - however he emphasized that the US military is "not at this moment involved" in the conflict. He pivoted to calling for peaceful resolution, saying the US would be "open" to Russian President Vladimir Putin being a mediator in. "He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it," Trump said. Of course, he campaigned against new wars starting and said these major conflicts would not have happened if he was president.

AP: building destroyed by an Iranian missile, near Tel Aviv, June 15, 2025

Regional sources are reporting on Sunday the highest number of observed strikes in daylight in an around Tehran. Israel's military says that over 80 sites were hit overnight, and has vowed to "hunt down" ballistic missile launchers in western Iran. Radar and anti-air defense batteries were also struck "as part of the IDF’s aerial superiority in Iranian airspace."

The densely populated capital of around 15 million has seen hundreds of thousands leave the city for safety. At least three different areas of Tehran have been heavily targeted in this latest wave, includin Niavaran to the north, and the Valiasr and Hafte Tir squares in the center of the city. Below is a partial list of Israeli attacks on Tehran today so far:

Ministry of Oil

Ministry of Intelligence

Police HQ

IRGC Intelligence HQ

Supreme Court

Heavy daylight strikes over Tehran after Israel's air force has claimed total air superiority:

Iran's emergency authorities have announced the opening of metro stations and mosques to serve as bomb shelters for the public starting Sunday night.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a Persian-language message directed at Iranian civilians as follows: "All individuals currently present or expected to be present in or around military weapons manufacturing facilities and their supporting institutions must immediately evacuate these areas and not return until further notice," it said.

Key oil sites have continued to get lit up by major Israeli airstrikes...

Huge flames and billowing smoke were seen at the Shahran oil depot in Tehran, following an Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/MEYU6ognHV — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 15, 2025

There has been no death toll update since Iran's UN Ambassador had announced that 78 were killed and more than 320 wounded since the start of early Friday strikes.

As for Israel, its growing casualty count includes at least eleven dead and 200 injured following overnight attacks, which saw whole neighborhoods destroyed in Tel Aviv, and a residential high rise building decimated.

Things in Tehran have gone from bad to worse amid indications of civic infrastructure failure in several places:

#Iran: Israeli strikes busted a pipe near Tajrish Square in #Tehran, causing sewage water to flood into the streets. pic.twitter.com/GqskoScmwT — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) June 15, 2025

Additionally, an assassination campaign continues to be underway, via targeted aerial attacks, but also apparent sabotage utilizing intelligence assets on the ground, as car bombs in Tehran has been reported. According to Times of Israel:

At least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed in Israeli attacks since Friday, including in car bombs, two sources in the Gulf say. The names of nine of the scientists were published by the IDF yesterday, and it said many of them were successors to Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the “father of the Iranian nuclear project,” who was allegedly assassinated by Israel in 2020.

But overnight Iran scored many devastating hits after launching waves of ballistic - and some reports say even hypersonic - missiles on Israel.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇮🇱 Another Iranian hypersonic missile strikes Tel Aviv, Israel. pic.twitter.com/do3unkj8Ii — Remarks (@remarks) June 15, 2025

In one notable instance, a residential building in the Israeli city of Bat Yam was severely badly damaged in an Iranian strike. At least six were killed in that single attack another seven have been reported trapped under the rubble, amid ongoing difficult rescue operations.

Netanyahu arrives at the Bat Yam attack site https://t.co/Q64WSRL7vL pic.twitter.com/Fcy2gdTsxs — RT (@RT_com) June 15, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recently back from Greece, toured the area of the Bat Yam attack. Videos of the scene show that the whole street lies in rubble, and that crews are still searching for survivors.

The danger is that both sides are clearly unleashing full firepower on civilian areas, and some reports say Iran is now targeting Netanyahu's own residential neighborhood with attacks.

At this point US-Iran nuclear negotiations definitely appear off, though Trump is still seeking to leverage the attacks to urge Iran to quickly make a deal before it gets further destroyed.