Trump Hits International Criminal Court With 2nd Round Of Sanctions

The Trump administration has expanded its punitive measures against the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its going after Israel, on Wednesday imposing sanctions on two judges and two prosecutors from the ICC. This is also based on the court's past decision to investigate US officials over alleged war crimes committed by American forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the The Hague-based court a "national security threat" and accused it of being used for "lawfare" against the US and Israel - at a moment a warrant for the arrest of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is still active.

International Criminal Court

The sanctioned judges and deputy prosecutors have been identified as Nicolas Yann Guillou of France, Nazhat Shameem Khan of Fiji, Mame Mandiaye Niang of Senegal, and Kimberly Prost of Canada - as named by the Treasury and State Department.

The list of people have all have been involved in ICC cases related to the US or Israel - but Washington says they've been involved in the politicization and overreach represented in the court's recent actions.

"United States has been clear and steadfast in our opposition to the ICC's politicization, abuse of power, disregard for our national sovereignty, and illegitimate judicial overreach," Rubio stated.

This is the second wave of sanctions in only less than three months - with the first involving action against four additional judges.

In reaction, the court condemned the new US sanctions, saying "These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution which operates under the mandate from 125 States Parties from all regions."

"They constitute also an affront against the Court’s States Parties, the rules-based international order and, above all, millions of innocent victims across the world," it continued.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has prepared arrest warrant applications for Israeli ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich on charges of apartheid.



However, ICC sources are concerned they will not submit them for fear of sanctions. pic.twitter.com/wNq1wT4tfV — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) August 16, 2025

Additionally she statement published to the ICC website said, "The Court calls upon States Parties and all those who share the values of humanity and the rule of law to provide firm and consistent support to the Court and its work carried out in the sole interest of victims of international crimes."

Trump intensified the effort shortly after resuming office in January 2025. Within days, he issued an executive order warning that sanctions would be imposed on anyone participating in ICC investigations concerning alleged war crimes by the US or Israel.