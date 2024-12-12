Trump Invites China's Xi To Attend Inauguration In 'Signal To The Planet'

In a huge and unprecedented overture, President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration on January 20, a move which some have already called a 'signal to the planet'. A Chinese president attending a US presidential inauguration would be a first in history.

Transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed to CBS News on Thursday that Trump invited Xi and that it's an example of Trump "creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies but our adversaries and our competitors too."

There are plans to also invite other foreign leaders and dignitaries, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The Hungarian leader's office says he is "still considering" whether to attend.

"World leaders are lining up to meet with President Trump because they know he will soon return to power and restore peace through American strength around the globe," Leavitt further said.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has been among the first Republican pundits and strategists to weigh in on the global "signal." It's as yet not clear what Xi's answer will be.

"Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward," Gingrich told Fox. "I think he gets up every day and tries to figure out, you know, ‘Let’s go to McDonald’s or let’s go to the garbage truck,’ whatever it takes but he wants to be on offense," he continued.

"I suspect he woke up, looked around and thought, ‘Yeah, I think my good friend Xi Jinping, we haven’t been together in a long time, why don’t I…?’"

And below is Bloomberg's reaction:

Donald Trump invited Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration, CBS reported. Xi’s attendance would be unprecedented and may signal an effort by Trump to court him amidst threats of fresh tariffs against China.

And a note from Goldman:

Xi invited to the inauguration… a bit of an olive branch and maybe enough to help some support to China related sentiment overnight. "Chinese shares related to consumption surged Thursday amid expectations for more concrete measures from a key economic policy meeting to boost domestic demand." (BBG) Still awaiting clarity from CEWC.

Trump invites Xi to his inauguration, which to my knowledge is a first: no Chinese president has ever been invited to a U.S. presidential inauguration.



An all-too-rare positive and very symbolic signal in the U.S.-China relationship.https://t.co/OEhpQ89BqL — Arnaud Bertrand (@RnaudBertrand) December 12, 2024

This does seem to be Trump saying 'we don't have to be enemies' and 'we could choose diplomacy and avoid conflict' - a track he appears also ready to take with Russia, in order to end the war in Ukraine.

But he's of course also threatened to impose new tariffs on China, a threat that's extended to Canada and Mexico as well, on his first day in office. In China's case the tariff will be 10% on all goods, on top of existing tariffs.