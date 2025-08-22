Trump Laments Stalled Ukraine Peace Talks While Simultaneously Urging New Attacks On Russia

Now, merely a week out from when Presidents Trump and Putin met in Alaska, the White House's admirable peace efforts seem to be unraveling and even hopelessly stalled. Many independent-minded analysts had from the very start said that this conflict will ultimately be settled on the battlefield. The Wall Street Journal too seems to be coming around to this view:

On Monday, President Trump boasted about quickly brokering peace to end the bloody Ukraine conflict. By Thursday, he was saying that Kyiv had no chance of winning the war without new attacks on Russia. “It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense,” Trump posted on social media. “Interesting times ahead!!!” His turnaround underscored the fading optimism about Trump’s latest push to end the war.

Indeed this is another example of the West trying to have its cake and eat it too, as Trump strongly hints that Ukraine must take the offensive while simultaneously lamenting that Putin and Zelensky are not getting together in a hoped-for summit.

Trump is essentially saying Ukraine cannot win the war unless it launches attacks on Russia.

Associated Press/CBC

"It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country," Trump had explained further in his Truth Social statement.

The WSJ in its analysis then turns to one of the big factors which is sure to stymie talks from Moscow's point of view: security guarantees for Ukraine:

U.S. and European officials are still negotiating the makeup of a peacekeeping force that would aim to deter future Russian attacks against Ukraine if a peace deal was reached. Even that idea was quickly rebuffed by the Kremlin and raised questions about Trump’s willingness to commit to a major role for the U.S. military. With much of his plans still unrealized, Trump is confronted with the uncertainties that have dogged him for the past seven months: How willing is he to pressure Putin, and how far is he willing to go in backing Zelensky?

As we highlighted before, the 'logic' of this is contradictory and will lead nowhere. Why would Russia agree to end its military operations if in the end NATO-like 'security guarantees' are to be given to Ukraine as a reward?...to quote Moon of Alabama.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reminded the US and its Western allies on Thursday that President Putin has "repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Zelensky, if there is understanding that all issues that require consideration at the highest level have been worked out thoroughly" by experts and ministers.

To translate, Putin will only sit down with Zelensky if they are already at the goal line of having worked out a permanent peace deal. This has been reiterated in a Friday foreign ministry statement:

LAVROV: PUTIN-ZELENSKY MEETING NOT PLANNED YET — KREMLIN SAYS SUMMIT POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER AGENDA IS AGREED

THREAD: Europe struggles to understand Trump because Trump is a political wrestler. And wrestling is foreign to Europe. Let me explain. 1/12 pic.twitter.com/qeKYOCRP5r — Volodymyr Demchenko (@brokenpixelua) August 21, 2025

And as RT outlines further, "Moscow maintains that any lasting settlement must eliminate the root causes of the conflict, address Russia’s security concerns, and recognize current territorial realities, including the status of Crimea and the four former Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia in 2022." This means there must be the permanent neutrality of Ukraine, the formal ceding of territories, and that the Russian neighbor cease being militarized by NATO.

Reuters also describes, "Vladimir Putin is demanding that Ukraine give up all of the eastern Donbas region, renounce ambitions to join NATO, remain neutral and keep Western troops out of the country, three sources familiar with top-level Kremlin thinking told Reuters."

And per Bloomberg: "A full ceasefire or peace agreement in Ukraine remains unlikely this year, with even the prospect of a partial truce fading, according to JPMorgan emerging market and policy strategists."