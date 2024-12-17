Trump Might Reverse 'Very Stupid' Long-Range Strikes On Russia

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

President-elect Donald Trump suggested at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday that he could reverse President Biden’s decision to support long-range missile strikes on Russian territory.

Trump said it was a "big mistake" for the Biden administration to greenlight the escalation without asking him what he thought. When asked if he might reverse the decision, the president-elect said, "I might, yeah. I thought it was a very stupid thing to do."

The comments mark the second time in recent days that Trump expressed his concern over the long-range strikes that Ukraine has launched using US ATACMS missiles and British Storm Shadow missiles.

In an interview with Time Magazine that was published last week, Trump said that he "vehemently" disagreed with Biden’s decision. The Kremlin noted Trump’s comments and said Russia agreed with the president-elect.

"The statement in itself is fully in harmony with our position. That is, our visions of reasons behind the escalation coincide. And, of course, we like that," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Biden signed off on long-range strikes in Russia despite Moscow making it clear the escalation would risk nuclear war. In response to the step, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally changed Russia’s nuclear doctrine, which lowered the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons.

At his press conference, Trump also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should be ready to make a deal with Russia to end the war. "He should be prepared to make a deal. That’s all. Too many people being killed," he said.

BREAKING: Biden just authorized the use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles by Ukraine for strikes inside Russia.



In September, Putin said this decision would mean that "all NATO countries are officially at war with Russia."



The Dems want WWIII before Trump is sworn in. pic.twitter.com/bkGcL6C5tu — Cillian (@CilComLFC) November 17, 2024

Trump campaigned on ending the proxy war but hasn’t articulated how he will do that. When asked if he would pressure Ukraine to cede territory, Trump wouldn’t give a direct answer.