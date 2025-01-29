Trump Plans To Finally Withdraw US Troops From Syria, Israelis Say

Israel and Turkish media reports say that President Donald Trump is planning to finally pull American occupying forces out of Syria. The statements began with a report this week by Israel's official public broadcasting Kan. However, the Trump White House itself has yet to confirm this, but is likely in talks with regional states, particularly Turkey and close Washington ally Israel, about such a potential move.

Kan reported Tuesday that "senior White House officials conveyed a message to their Israeli counterparts indicating that President Trump intends to pull thousands of US troops from Syria."

AFP/Getty Images

The Israeli reported added that "the withdrawal of American forces from Syria will raise significant concerns in Tel Aviv." Israeli leaders see the US presence in northeast Syria as a stabilizing factor. Special forces, among some 2000 total troops have been advising and supporting the Syrian Kurds (SDF/YPG) for several years.

Just prior to Trump taking office, Biden's Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin defended the US presence there as part of the 'counter ISIS' mission. US defense leaders have constantly argued over the years that the Islamic State could be resurgent if the Pentagon leaves.

But others would argue that Washington was among the biggest facilitators in the rise of ISIS, given that John Kerry once admitted that the US was trying to 'manage' ISIS in order to pressure Assad out.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has said in the wake of Assad's shock ouster in early December, "We will not allow hostile forces to establish a foothold in the security zone south of Syria, from here to the Sweida-Damascus axis. We will act against any threat."

Trump stretching back to his first administration had been more brutally honest about what American forces are really doing there, to the embarrassment of US intelligence and defense leaders, and deep state insiders. For example here's what Trump told FOX years ago:

"I left troops [in Syria] to take the oil. I took the oil. The only troops I have are taking the oil. They're protecting the oil. I took over the oil". -Trump on Fox News

This in turn was used as an economic noose against Assad, but in reality it has been strangling the common populace of Syria, who might see one hour of electricity a day during winter conditions.

During Trump's first term he signaled the we wanted the US out of Syria, but many reports said at the time he was stymied by more hawkish officials within his administration.

Russian military equipment has been removed from Syria, as satellite images show an empty Tartus port following visits by logistics ships Sparta and Sparta II days ago.



Previously, dozens of military vehicles were concentrated at Tartus after most Russian military sites in… pic.twitter.com/b9GZFSKBE9 — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 27, 2025

Time will tell whether he finally pulls American forces, also given the supposed 'Iran threat' is no longer a reality in HTS-ruled Syria. Even Russia is fast pulling its forces from military bases on the coast, with much gear being reportedly relocated to eastern Libya.